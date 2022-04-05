After 2 years, it’s time to dance again

Cat Deeley is returning to host “So You Think You Can Dance.” Fox

The holding pattern is over, and “So You Think You Can Dance” is ready to land.

After a two-year absence because of COVID-19 concerns, the popular dance show will kick off its 17th season on Wednesday, May 18, at 9 p.m.

There will be only one familiar face — host Kat Deeley.

The judging panel of Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson, is being replaced by Stephen Boss, Matthew Morrison, of “Glee” fame, and JoJo Siwa.

The return of “Dance” should give an adrenaline boost to summer TV.

Along with “America’s Got Talent,” ‘So You Think You Can Dance” is the perfect summer series, with the emphasis on light entertainment, not heavy drama.

And after two years, the dancers should be well rested and ready to go.

Kara criticism

Most of the broadcast media reacted with sympathy after the UConn women’s basketball team lost to South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game. The consensus was that the loss couldn’t take away from a great season and the team should be proud of what they accomplished after all the injuries it had to overcome during the regular season.

One media member, however, was harsher in her criticism — former UConn player Kara Wolters of SNY.

Wolters is usually reluctant to criticize UConn — she’s even been known to criticize coach Geno Auriemma when he criticizes his team.

After Sunday’s loss, however, Wolters called out two seniors, Christyn Williams and Olivia Nelson-Odota for their effort in the final game of their UConn careers.

Wolters did not pull any punches, which is rare when it comes to the broadcast media covering UConn.

Considering UConn’s record, there aren’t many reasons to criticize the team. Wolters had a reason, however, to scold it.

Her take was simple — South Carolina was the better team and deserved the championship, but UConn could have played better. It was an accurate assessment.

While the four local stations that made the trip to Minneapolis wrapped up their coverage during Monday’s newscasts, WTIC-TV61’s Sean Pragano and Tony Terzi went beyond basketball to discuss all the activities off the court that they experienced.

They made a case that attending a Final Four is more than just basketball — it’s also a fun place in which to hang out.

While the ratings for Sunday’s championship game weren’t available Monday, the figures for Friday’s semifinals are in, and it was a big night for women’s basketball.

The UConn-Stanford game finished No. 1 in the ratings among viewers 18 to 49, while the pre-game show finished second and the Louisville-South Carolina game was third.

The total audience was 3.11 million, the largest for a women’s game in the tournament and the first time this season a game has attracted more than 3 million viewers. The South Carolina-Louisville game racked up 2.047 million viewers, about 1 million behind UConn.

UConn also was No. 1 in male viewers 18-49 by a wide margin. In an era of tumbling sports ratings, women’s basketball has had an impressive year.

Even though the UConn women’s season had an unhappy ending, there were enough entertaining chapters to make people want to tune in.

Bird-Taurasi show

Midway through the fourth quarter of the UConn-South Carolina game, I decided to hear what was happening on the Sue Bird-Diana Taurasi show which was part of the ESPN Megacast.

What I heard was a lively discussion on underrated players in the WNBA and how tough it was for Bird and Taurasi to play against them.

Granted, there wasn’t much conversation about what was happening on the court — viewers had to figure that out for themselves.

It was fun, however, and entertaining for them to talk about their playing days.

And they also passed along a lot of information about women’s basketball.

I didn’t get to see the guest appearances by celebrities such as LeBron James and Bill Walton. But even without guests, it was a great way to watch the game and be entertained at the same time.

The Bird-Taurasi show was much better than I thought it was going to be.

Like two legendary guards are supposed to do, they gave it their best shot.

In all likelihood, ESPN will put them in the starting lineup again.

Grammy gains

The Grammy Awards telecast on CBS didn’t sink to a record low this year — but it was close.

According to overnight ratings from Nielsen, the show attracted 8.93 million viewers, just slightly above last year’s record low of 8.8 million. In 2019, the Grammys drew 20 million viewers. In three years, the Grammys have gone from the top shelf to the discount rack.