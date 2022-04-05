Man shot at Rapid City hotel last month has died, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to three shootings that injured four men within two hours on Saturday, according to authorities. The first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Douglass Homes area, police said. Officers were sent to the 200 block of North Caroline Street to investigate a report of a shooting. That is where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Then, around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, police said. They found...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO