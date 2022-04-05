ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern football nears end of spring practice

By Kevin Batiste
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of spring football for the Southern Jags, as the team held practice No. 12 on Monday, April 5. Last Saturday, Southern held its second scrimmage of...

