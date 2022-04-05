Southern football nears end of spring practice

There’s a new feel to “The Hole” in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Cowboy Stadium known as “The Hole” has seen many players come through. From Kerry Joseph who spent time in the NFL to Ford Smesny who is currently a coach at his alma mater, Dayton High School. Change is something the McNeese program has adapted as the new norm. When I first started covering McNeese in 2019, Sterlin Gilbert was the head coach. Since then took the helm as head coach. During his tenure, the entire Lake Charles and its surroundings went through two back-to-back hurricanes. As said before, change is something that isn’t new for the Cowboys. When Wilson took over, the same message was presented. He was there to win. With that being said, Wilson’s tenure at McNeese was not long. He spent two seasons before departing for a job with another program. The perennial powerhouse that is LSU signed Wilson in another capacity. With a 7-11, 5-9 record in the Southland Conference the promises of winning were not matched. Given the sudden departure of Wilson, Athletic Director Heath Schroyer began the search for his new coach. He selected Gary Goff, someone who is very well respected and helped guide Division II Valdosta State to the Division II National Championship. From the start, Coach Goff has embraced the community and brought with him his vision of how he believes the Cowboys program should be run.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO