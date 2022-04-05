ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Colbert Writes a New Campaign Song for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking pitches for new campaign songs, Stephen Colbert would like to throw his hat in the ring. On Monday night, just a few days after country-rock group Van Zant...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 8

Joan Castle
4d ago

thanks Stephen! great song, fits the anti American DeSantis perfectly

Reply
11
Related
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Stephen Colbert
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Song#Republican#Floridians#Cbs
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘rancid hate’ in new attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has again come under fire for attacking David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control campaigner, who she said needed to be “more masculine”. On Sunday, Ms Greene was scolded for calling on 21-year-old Mr Hogg to be “more masculine” and to “try hanging out with actual deer hunters”, after he said licenses should be required for gun purchases.Ms Greene, who has long accused Mr Hogg of rubbishing the Second Amendment right to bear arms, hit back at the school shooting survivor with the pair exchanging a number of tweets back-and-forth.The exchange led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
WDBO

Florida passes first-in-the-nation law restricting how race is discussed in the workplace

Florida lawmakers passed a measure yesterday (March 10th) that restricts how race is discussed in the workplace, the first of its kind in the country. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill. The target of the legislation is corporate training, barring any kind that makes employees feel discomfort or distress by suggesting they’re responsible for actions, quote, “committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”
FLORIDA STATE
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy