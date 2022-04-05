Speeding a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist on 215, motorcyclist identified

UPDATE : The motorcyclist who was killed in this crash has been identified as 23-year-old Joseph Anthony Ketterer.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning causing a major closure on the southern 215 Beltway. Nevada State Police said speeding was a factor in the crash.

The westbound lanes of the 215 at Valle Verde were completely closed for around three hours due to the crash which happened around 6 a.m.

Fatal crash on westbound 215 involving a motorcycle and Jeep. (KLAS-TV)

“A blue Jeep was traveling westbound in the middle travel lane when a black sports bike approached at a high rate of speed. The sports bike did go head-on with the rear of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to then strike the center median and was then redirected across all the travel lanes,” said Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

The motorcyclist was ejected on impact and was transported to Sunrise hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Although the cars are being diverted off the freeway, drivers are allowed back on at the following exit.

Nevada State Police said the Jeep’s driver was not injured and did not show signs of impairment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.