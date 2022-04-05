ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

A third suspect was arrested in Sacramento shooting

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 4 days ago
Police in Sacramento have made a third arrest in connection to the mass shooting that left six people dead and authorities in California are asking witnesses to come forward with any information that will help in the case.

Police identified their second suspect as 27-year-old Smiley Martin and the lastest as 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson who Sacramento police say was arrested late on Monday.

Martin was found at the scene early Sunday morning with serious injuries, then taken to a hospital where he was identified as a person of interest.

Police said of their third arrest that "At this time, Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings. Based on the type of firearm recovered, detectives do not believe that this gun was used in the shooting. Detectives are continuing to investigate this crime and identify additional suspects."

Sacramento police said Martin is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody.

In a statement on Tuesday police said, "Earlier this week, officers arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27. Dandrae faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Smiley will be facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun."

Martin is still in the hospital. His brother, Dandrae Martin, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault and illegal firearm possession. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Sacramento police are asking any witnesses and others with information to come forward and have offered a QR code to make reporting information easier from a mobile device.

Sacramento County District attorney Anne Marie Schubert believes more people will be taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the shooting that also left at least 11 people injured after several people opened fire in Sacramento’s downtown.

A law enforcement official said one of the suspects posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before the shooting. The official said on Tuesday that investigators are trying to determine whether the weapon in the video was used in the shooting. One of the suspects, Martin, faces charges that include possession of a machine gun. More than 100 shots were fired early on Sunday in the mass shooting.

