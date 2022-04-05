ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Meaux Spicy Smelly Hands

How many times have you been to a crawfish boil and afterward washed your hands only to touch your eyes and felt that not-so-fun burning feeling?

Lapeyreaux’s Crawfish Hand Cleaner was formulated specifically for this reason.
I was frustrated with traditional soap products which always left me with burning eyes and smelly hands.
Lemons left my hands and face bleached.
Thankfully, it’s not permanent.

As a Cajun, along with my military medical background, I felt I could help others avoid the same issues I endured.
After testing many, many formulas, Lapeyreaux’s Crawfish Hand Cleaner was born. 
We have since created
Fishing Hand Cleaner (for anyone who handles raw fish/seafood) and
Spice Be Gone (great for use after handling jalapenos, garlic, and onions) also would be great in any professional kitchen..

All of Lapeyreaux’s soap products are All-Natural liquid soaps that are Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free, Petroleum-Free, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, No Artificial Color, No Palm Oil, Pumice-Free and Made in the USA! 

You can purchase all of Lapeyreaux’s soap products at the BTR Cajun Throwdown this weekend, April 8-9, 2022, or online at
https://www.crawfishhandcleaner.com.

Check out what the folks are saying!!!

Gamechanger!
-Ryan B., Houma, LA

I used your crawfish hand cleaner hand soap. OMG, Amazing! I made shrimp tacos tonight and it was crazy spicy. Your soap is AMAZING AMAZING!!   
-Pati J., Spring, TX

I cook with a lot of spices and I have tried many soaps but when I tried this hand soap it worked fantastically. Very little went a long way and left my hands feeling great. I highly recommend this product to everyone.  
-Steve H., Lafayette, LA

This soap really works! I used it after eating crawfish and accidentally rubbed my eye. It didn't burn! Definitely, I will buy some more. 
-Denise F., Kingwood, TX

I often cook with fresh jalapeños. This product is great for eliminating the spices leftover on the fingers. Also great for removing seafood smells.
-Jason B., Breaux Bridge, LA

This product is great for getting the crawfish spices off your hands! I recommend this product!! Give it a try you will be impressed as well!
-Tommy T., Spring, TX

This is amazing! I don’t eat crawfish but I do cut a lot of onions.  I cut up an onion and decided to use the hand soap…not a trace of the onion smell on my hands and I even rubbed my eyes after using it and NO BURN at all! Highly recommended! 
-Jill G., Spring, TX

At first I was doubtful that there was a soap that would take the sting away if I accidentally rub my eyes after eating crawfish. Someone told me about this product and I tried it out with my friends. I reluctantly rubbed my eyes after washing my hands and to my surprise there was no burning/ stinging! I would definitely recommend this product!!
- Leslie S., Cypress, TX

Impressive product!! I was pessimistic about using it, initially. Then I watched others use the crawfish hand cleaner and touch their eyes with no burn!! So I decided to try it out, and I was pleasantly surprised there was no burn!
-Chris E., The Woodlands, TX

It works really well! I highly recommend it!
-Kay S., Montgomery, TX

This soap has been great at cutting spice off of my hands from crawfish and shrimp to jalapeños.
-Jeremy C., Magnolia, TX

This stuff is pure magic!
-Tiffany C., Biloxi, MS

This stuff works so well it is absolutely amazing! Thank you for creating this product!
-Chris A., Lafayette, LA

Lapeyreaux’s Crawfish Hand Cleaner
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970
Lapeyreaux’s Crawfish Hand Cleaner

