Rob Gronkowski was involved in a viral moment in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers this past season. Gronk needed seven catches and 85 yards in the game to hit two separate $500,000 bonuses (55 catches and 750 yards) in his contract, and video was released of him talking on the sidelines with Tom Brady and others about it. The tight end hit the yards bonus easily, but he needed one last catch to get to seven for the game and 55 for the season. Despite the game being a blowout, he stayed in and got that catch.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO