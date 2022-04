Previous games: IronPigs 4, Clippers 0; Clippers 4, IronPigs 2, Saturday at Lehigh Valley. Recap: Ricardo Sanchez, Mark Appel and Jeff Singer combined on a two-hit shutout as Lehigh Valley blanked Columbus 4-0 in game one of a doubleheader against the Clippers. Darick Hall hit a three-run homer in the first inning while Sanchez pitched the first three hitless innings and Appel earned the win in relief. In game two, the Clippers had two of their four...

