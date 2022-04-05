Kanye West Brings Chaney Jones To Meet His Family During Surprise Birthday Party: Video

Kanye West’s new relationship has reached the ‘meet the family’ level. The ‘Jail’ rapper brought his girlfriend, Chaney Jones, to a surprise party for one of his relatives and introduced her to the fam.

“My family including my cousin Kanye [West], surprised my grandma for her 85th bday.. Been too long since I (sic) Been was a great day…” wrote Instagram user Lawrenze Franklin (aka @lawrence.the.creator) on Apr. 4. In the video posted by Kanye’s kin on Monday, Ye, 44, met up with his extended family and took part in the surprise for the grandma celebrating her big day. The “Hurricane” rapper didn’t take in these festivities alone. He brought along his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, and a Chaney fan account captured the meeting.

The videos showed how Ye was generous with his time and love – but he’s also been generous with his wallet. A day before these surprise videos were posted online, Chaney, 24, took to her social media to share news about her new present. Ye had picked out a rare platinum silver Hermés Birkin bag, which has an estimated value of $275,000. Chaney also received a matching bouquet of silver roses from Venus et Fleur. “Thanks, bb,” she said while tagging Ye and adding a black heart emoji. ‘

Chaney and Ye first sparked speculation of a new romance at the start of February when she attended a Donda 2 listening party at Nobu in Malibu. Ye was spotted partying with Chaney alongside rappers French Montana and Travis Scott. Since then, West and Jones have gone on multiple dates (which has resulted in numerous observations on how she seems eerily similar to Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.)

Kanye was in good spirits in the surprise party videos, unlike the first photos taken of him following the report that he pulled out of this year’s Coachella. Ye was scheduled to headline the third night of the two-weekend festival, but on Monday (Apr. 4), reports claimed that he was backing out just two weeks before the show was set to go on. In the first photos of Ye following this bombshell, the rapper – who won two awards at Sunday’s Grammys – was spotted out in Beverly Hills wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and his new favorite, his Balenciaga croc boots. Ye was photographed looking at his phones and tending to business with his team at a construction site.