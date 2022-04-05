ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Brings Chaney Jones To Meet His Family During Surprise Birthday Party: Video

By Jason Brow
 4 days ago

Kanye West’s new relationship has reached the ‘meet the family’ level. The ‘Jail’ rapper brought his girlfriend, Chaney Jones, to a surprise party for one of his relatives and introduced her to the fam.

“My family including my cousin Kanye [West], surprised my grandma for her 85th bday.. Been too long since I (sic) Been was a great day…” wrote Instagram user Lawrenze Franklin (aka @lawrence.the.creator) on Apr. 4. In the video posted by Kanye’s kin on Monday, Ye, 44, met up with his extended family and took part in the surprise for the grandma celebrating her big day. The “Hurricane” rapper didn’t take in these festivities alone. He brought along his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, and a Chaney fan account captured the meeting.

The videos showed how Ye was generous with his time and love – but he’s also been generous with his wallet. A day before these surprise videos were posted online, Chaney, 24, took to her social media to share news about her new present. Ye had picked out a rare platinum silver Hermés Birkin bag, which has an estimated value of $275,000. Chaney also received a matching bouquet of silver roses from Venus et Fleur. “Thanks, bb,” she said while tagging Ye and adding a black heart emoji. ‘

Chaney and Ye first sparked speculation of a new romance at the start of February when she attended a Donda 2 listening party at Nobu in Malibu. Ye was spotted partying with Chaney alongside rappers French Montana and Travis Scott. Since then, West and Jones have gone on multiple dates (which has resulted in numerous observations on how she seems eerily similar to Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.)

(MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Kanye was in good spirits in the surprise party videos, unlike the first photos taken of him following the report that he pulled out of this year’s Coachella. Ye was scheduled to headline the third night of the two-weekend festival, but on Monday (Apr. 4), reports claimed that he was backing out just two weeks before the show was set to go on. In the first photos of Ye following this bombshell, the rapper – who won two awards at Sunday’s Grammys – was spotted out in Beverly Hills wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and his new favorite, his Balenciaga croc boots. Ye was photographed looking at his phones and tending to business with his team at a construction site.

Trudy Whyte
4d ago

wow ok sir stop this madness you are a very strong intelligent black man stop all this mess and focus on your kids and your family and if you are moving on with your life just do it decent

Katy Bronnan
4d ago

I’m glad she’s a counselor. Hopefully she will be able to help him understand himself and with her background she will understand him too. As long as everyone is happy that’s all that matters. She does look a lot like KKW. They are both beautiful.

Giggles Dess
3d ago

She has tan skin and dark hair but so does half the world. She doesn't look like Kim. You can be attracted to a certain type without trying to replace your ex wife.

People

Chaney Jones Congratulates Kanye West on His Grammy Wins: 'So Proud'

Chaney Jones is celebrating Kanye West's success at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 44-year-old rapper was nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which were for his work on his tenth studio album, Donda. On Sunday night, West won for melodic rap performance and best rap song at the Las Vegas awards show, and his rumored model girlfriend, 24, shouted out the latter accomplishment on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chaney Jones Responds to Comparisons to Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian

Watch: Kanye West & Chaney Jones Get COZY at Lakers Game. Chaney Jones doesn't see the resemblance between her and Kim Kardashian. Kanye West's latest flame was stopped outside LAX on Friday, March 18 and touched on the comparisons some fans have made between her and the rap artist's ex. When asked by TMZ if she if she sees a similarity between herself and Kim, the curvy, dark-haired model responded, "No not really."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Montana State
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’. Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.
MUSIC
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
CELEBRITIES
