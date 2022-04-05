ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 Primary Election voter’s guide: Early voting begins

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43omiC_0ezrgt5u00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Early voting begins Tuesday for the May 3 primary, the first step in deciding Ohio’s immediate political future.

This May’s primary will decide who will face who in November for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative to Congress, and statewide races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and others.

GOP leaders: No contempt in 4th set of Ohio legislative maps

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, races for Ohio Senator, Ohio Representative to the House, and members of the state central committee will not appear on the May 3 ballot. Those races will be decided in a later election.

Primary Election Day 2022

In-person Absentee Voting

In-person early voting starts April 5. Voters are able to request and vote an absentee ballot at their county board of elections or designated early voting center.

Ballots can be cast in person at the following dates and times at county boards of elections headquarters:

  • Weekdays from Tuesday, April 5, through Friday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find your early voting location, click here .

Absentee voting by mail

Absentee ballots can be requested by filling out a request form, signing it, and returning it to your county board of elections by noon Saturday, April 30, for the May 3 primary. If mailed, completed ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election, May 2, in order to be counted. Completed absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the county board of election before polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

The Secretary of State offers the following steps to request and vote an absentee ballot:

  1. Complete the absentee ballot request form* .
  2. Once you have completed your application by providing all of the required information print and sign it .
  3. Mail the request form back to your own county board of elections.
  4. Wait to receive your ballot in the mail from your county board of elections. If you have questions about your absentee ballot request, you should call your county board of elections or you can track the status of your ballot request as well as your voted absentee ballot through the Voter Toolkit .
  5. Return your voted ballot. You can send it by U.S. Mail or deliver it in person to your county board of elections, but the return envelope containing your marked ballot must either be received by your county board of elections prior to the close of the polls on Election Day, or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you request an absentee ballot but choose to instead vote on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote, whether early or on Election Day, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

  • An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
  • A military ID
  • An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office is as within the last 12 months.

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on absentee voting, ballot measures, and races can be found:

Central Ohio:

All of Ohio:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. House turned a new leaf Friday in its vote to legalize marijuana, lawmakers and activists are bracing for what federal legalization – or lack thereof – could mean for Ohio. Marijuana would automatically become a legal substance in Ohio if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#Election Day#Wcmh#U S Senate#Gop#Ohio Representative#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Physician Sentenced to Prison

Physician Sentenced to Prison for Prescribing Controlled Substances Without Medical Necessity and Health Care FraudOhio State Police. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that William Bauer, 85, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary to 5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $464,099.14 in restitution, of which $253,300.55 will be paid to Medicare and $210,798.59 to Medicaid. In addition, Judge Zouhary ordered Bauer to pay $100,000 in community restitution. The community restitution will be distributed 65% to the Ohio Attorney General, Crime Victim Services Section, and 35% to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. The Court strongly recommended that the community restitution amount go to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.
OHIO STATE
WKYT 27

Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time. The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again. WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote. Updated: 1 hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy