Europe

Putin says possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is "a double-edged weapon"

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 5 (Reuters) - Possible nationalization of Russian assets abroad is “a double-edged weapon”, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, in comments suggesting that Russia was capable of responding in kind.

He was speaking a day after Germany said its energy regulator would take control of Gazprom Germania, a gas trading, storage and transmission business which Russia’s Gazprom said it was exiting last Friday.

Putin also said that Russia needs to keep a close eye on agriculture exports to “unfriendly countries”. (Reporting by Reuters)

Comments / 215

Rick Paul
4d ago

If he won't trade with unfriendly ountfues he is limited to China and a few small countries. He is destroying Russia. His own people must stop him.

Reply(62)
108
Timothy McCaskey
4d ago

Looks like Putin is picking up some bad habits from the old days. First Gulags for Ukrainians and now threatening to nationalize Russia's assets. Stalin would be proud.

Reply(13)
81
Mary Glardon
4d ago

Putin, its War. You started it, you are hurting your own countrymen and the world. If you dont lije it, stop your war.

Reply
59
