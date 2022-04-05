House featured on viral video back in February sells for $70K over asking price

EMBED <> More Videos House seen in viral video sells for $70K over asking price

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh house that went viral back in February has officially been sold.

The house, listed for $260,000, had dozens of people show up for the open house. Video from the open house showed just how wild the Raleigh housing market had gotten.

The home symbolized for many the challenges of the out of control housing market in the Triangle and why first-time homeowners were having such trouble making purchases.

The realtor for the home told ABC11 it received 30 offers the day after the open house. All of those offers came in above asking price and several were full cash offers.

In the end, the house sold for $70,000 over its asking price.