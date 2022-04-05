ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Man shot at Rapid City hotel last month has died, police say

By Carter Woodiel
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say a man who was shot at a Rapid City hotel last month has died of his injuries. Myron...

kelofm.com

Comments / 1

