The latest data from the car industry might point to some troubling signs for the U.S. consumer’s propensity to spend. Major automakers across the globe have been reporting their March auto sales results. Taken as a group, the major manufacturers saw double-digit declines in new vehicle sales. General Motors said last week that unit sales were down 20% for the quarter that ended March 31; Honda was off 23%. Toyota seemed to be the “best” performer in the group, with sales down 15%.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO