Aerospace & Defense

Amazon signs on launch partners for space internet

Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon on Tuesday announced deals for scores of launches to deploy a "constellation" of satellites in low orbit around the Earth to provide internet service to people below. Amazon said that its contracts with Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in...

phys.org

