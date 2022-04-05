ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned to Cambridge University

Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Charles Darwin's notebooks containing his pioneering ideas on evolution and his famous "Tree of Life" sketch have been returned anonymously after going missing for 21 years, Cambridge University Library said on Tuesday. The prized documents were left on the floor in a public area of the British...

phys.org

BBC

Blue plaque to honour Cambridge University 'Big Bang' scientist

A blue plaque will honour the astronomer and cosmologist Sir Fred Hoyle, who coined the term "Big Bang". It will be erected on a wall of the house where he lived in Great Abington, Cambridgeshire, from 1946 to 1956. Sir Fred discovered how carbon and all of the heavier elements...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Hubble finds a protoplanet that could upend planet formation models

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an "intense and violent process." This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called "disk instability." The new world under construction is embedded in a protoplanetary disk of...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Invisible helium atoms provide exquisitely sensitive test of fundamental theory

Physicists at the Australian National University have developed the most sensitive method ever for measuring the potential energy of an atom (within a hundredth of a decillionth of a joule—or 10-35 joule), and used it to validate one of the most tested theories in physics—quantum electrodynamics (QED). The...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

The hidden world of octopus cities and culture shows why it's wrong to farm them

A recently proposed aquaculture octopus farm in the Canary Islands would raise 3,000 tons of octopus a year, which means almost 275,000 individual octopuses will be killed annually. My research examines animal minds and ethics, and to me, the phrase "octopus culture" brings to mind Octopolis and Octlantis, two communities...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Native parasite thrives alongside its bee host

Like disease in humans, parasites can wage a deadly evolutionary "arms race" against their hosts, even driving small populations to extinction if they mutate more quickly and gain the upper hand. Now a new study led by Flinders University describes how Australian native parasite bee populations have been able to...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Skeletal remains reveal grave health of Australian pioneer settlers

In one of the first studies of its kind, Australian scientists have investigated the health and economic status of a group of migrant settlers to colonial South Australia from an examination of skeletal remains at the Anglican Parish of St Mary's in Adelaide. The new research, published in reputed international...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Disbelief in human evolution linked to greater prejudice and racism

A disbelief in human evolution was associated with higher levels of prejudice, racist attitudes and support of discriminatory behavior against Blacks, immigrants and the LGBTQ community in the U.S., according to University of Massachusetts Amherst research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Similarly, across the globe—in 19...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Paleontology: 'Big John' provides evidence of triceratops combat injuries

The fossilized remains of the triceratops specimen known as "Big John" display injuries to the skull that may have occurred during combat with another triceratops, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. Triceratops (Triceratops horridus) is a species of horned dinosaurs characterized by its large neck frill formed from...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Webb Telescope completes first multi-instrument alignment

The sixth stage of aligning NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's mirrors to its scientific instruments so they will create the most accurate and focused images possible has concluded. While the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) continues its cooldown, optics teams have successfully aligned the rest of the observatory's onboard instruments to Webb's mirrors. Previous alignment efforts were so accurate that the team concluded no additional adjustments to the secondary mirror are necessary until the seventh and final stage, which will involve MIRI when it has fully cooled.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

The race to preserve the oven bricks of the Tudor warship the Mary Rose

After hundreds of years submerged in sea water, marine archaeological objects are complex materials due to degradation and inclusion of foreign compounds from the surrounding environment. When excavated and exposed to air these can transform to damaging products which can destroy material, and therefore historical loss. The Mary Rose, King Henry VIII's favorite warship was made entirely of wood, however, a new paper called "Complementary analysis to de-convolute co-located contaminants in marine archaeological bricks" published today in the Journal of Cultural Heritage reveals how Prof. Eleanor Schofield, Deputy CEO for the Mary Rose Trust and Dr. Donna Arnold from the University of Kent, and their teams used Diamond Light Source, the UK's national synchrotron to examine bricks used in the galley of the Mary Rose warship in two brick ovens to cook warm food for more than 400 sailors and soldiers.
SCIENCE

