Clyde baseball coach Drew Linder likes to rotate his catchers, but right now there's no way he can take sophomore Blake Hershey out of the lineup. Hershey has begun the season 12-for-23 (.522), his latest outburst a 3-for-4 day with a home run and four runs batted in as the Fliers went on the road and handed state-ranked Tiffin Columbian its first loss, 5-3, on Friday night.

CLYDE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO