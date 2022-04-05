Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - OSP has identified the victim in this morning's fatal crash on I-5 north of Roseburg. 24-year-old Anika Jamison of Florence was walking in the travel lanes of the freeway when she was struck by a Dodge utility truck driven by 57-year-old Garry Davis of Roseburg. The...
On April 5, 2022, at about 5:42AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Interstate 5 NB near milepost 132, north of Roseburg. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge utility truck operated by, Garry Davis, age 57, of Roseburg, was traveling northbound...
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A Roseburg man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off Highway 138 and hit a tree, Oregon State Police said. Paul T. Wells, 57, of Roseburg was westbound when his truck crossed the eastbound lane and left the road. The truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A car hit and killed a pedestrian last Thursday afternoon as the man walked along Diamond Lake Boulevard inside the lanes of travel, Roseburg Police said. Officers responded March 10, 2022, around 1:20 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the 2000 block of Diamond Lake Boulevard.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning? You might want to get used to it. Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium. Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
A federal raid this week turned up evidence that a 29-year-old man was running a “massive” ghost gun operation from the basement of his mother’s house in Salem and distributing counterfeit pills made of fentanyl in exchange for other guns, prosecutors said Thursday. Agents from the U.S....
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is warning the public after they said a hole was drilled into their work truck’s gas tank overnight in their Medford neighborhood. Gloria Sarabia said when her daughter borrowed the truck, she realized the gas tank was empty, although Sarabia had just filled it the day before.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 21-year-old Portland man is accused of stomping a homeless man to death about an hour after committing another violent assault in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Feb. 13. Elijah Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old James "Tony" Wise. He's also...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
TACOMA, Wash. — When David Longwell left his house to pick up some food and traffic hit a standstill, he figured there had been another crash on E. Portland Ave. in Tacoma. It turns out dozens of drivers had taken over an intersection to spin donuts – a problem that has popped up yet again.
As Oregon pump prices draw closer to the five dollar mark, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News they have received at least five reports of gas theft since the start of 2021, but three of them alone during a 10-day period in March.
A Eugene man is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over in Springfield and his passenger told the Lane County deputy there was meth in the car, resulting in law enforcement also finding heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and multiple firearms, including a "ghost gun," authorities said.
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
Portland police on Tuesday identified the 19-year-old Portland State University student shot and killed near the PSU campus early Monday morning, allegedly by a 20-year-old fellow PSU student from Bend who was arrested hours later south of Sunriver and appeared in court Tuesday.
