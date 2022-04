Tiger Woods admitted he had “zero feel” for the greens at Augusta National as he slumped to his worst ever score at The Masters.Woods four-putted the fifth hole and three-putted six times in a miserable third round of 78, eclipsing his previous highest score of 77 on his debut as an amateur in 1995.The 46-year-old at least maintained his sense of humour when asked what he struggled with, replying with a smile: “I was hitting too many putts.“It was like practice putting. I hit 1,000 putts out there today. I just had zero feel for the greens and it showed....

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO