(Fargo, ND) -- There are five spots coming open for the Fargo School Board, and now a challenger has surfaced for one of them. Local parent Alexis Scott has announced her candidacy for the School Board, focusing on three key areas: amplifying family and educator voices, addressing achievement gaps among multicultural students and decline of student achievement over the last 5 years, and engaging parents and families to be active partners in their students' learning journey.

FARGO, ND ・ 17 DAYS AGO