Star Valley's Sara McKen will be headed west to continue her athletic journey at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. McKen has been solid in track and field this season as she had the state's best time in the 200-meter dash at 25.42 which she set at the Utah Valley Meet over the weekend. She also won the Herriman Meet in Utah in that same event in 26.89. At the State Track Meet in Casper back in May, she finished in 4th place in the 4A 100 meters in 13.13 and 8th in the 200 with a time of 27.25. Her Star Valley team also took 4th in the 4x100 meter relay.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO