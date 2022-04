BOISE, Idaho — Fans will get their first opportunity to see the 2022 Boise State Broncos in action during the Blue and Orange spring game on Saturday. The party will start with tailgating at noon followed by the Bronco Walk at 2:45 p.m., the scrimmage kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and following the scrimmage fans will be able to mingle with the players on the blue.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO