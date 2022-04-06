ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run Returns To Fort Lauderdale, Street Closures Begin Wednesday

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run returns to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

About 4,000 participants from 175 companies are expected to take part in the three-circuit 5K run/walk which kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

Ahead of that, there will be a number of road closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fOfj_0ezrbBsL00

(Source: Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run)

On Wednesday at 4 p.m., the eastbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard will be closed between Andrews Avenue and SE 1st Avenue. They will remain closed until 11 p.m Thursday.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the westbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard will be closed between Andrews Avenue and SE 1st Avenue. They will also remain closed through 11 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., Las Olas Boulevard will be closed from SE 1st Avenue to SE 2nd Avenue and SE 1st Avenue will be closed from SE 2nd Street to Las Olas Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vsp1X_0ezrbBsL00

(Source: Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run)

The first ½ mile of the race route, north of the New River, will be filled with runners and walkers. Fort Lauderdale police will divert traffic from this area. Traffic will be rerouted east on Davie Boulevard so as to not allow traffic on South Andrews Avenue, north of Davie Blvd. Once the runners/walkers have made the westbound turn onto SE 14th Street, police will open the roadways.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run.

