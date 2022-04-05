ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: A Few Stray Showers Possible On The Breeze

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSAMiami) – What a difference a day makes. It was a stormy start to the week with severe weather across South Florida, but Tuesday will be drier with very low rain chances.

It was a mild, muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The breeze will build throughout the day and wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour will be possible. A few stray showers may ride in on the breeze. Because of the stronger onshore flow, there is a moderate risk of rip currents and beachgoers should be careful. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions.

(CBS4)

Wednesday’s highs will warm to the upper 80s and some areas may hit 90 degrees with more of a southerly wind flow.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring into the low 90s due to a southwest wind. We may get close to, tie or break some records on Thursday.

The rain chance increases late week with the potential for showers Thursday into Friday. It will not be as hot on Friday due to more clouds and wet weather around. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Once the cold front clears, lows fall to the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. By Sunday morning lows may drop to the upper 50s across some inland areas and highs will remain comfortable in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Afternoon Storms, Some Could Have Heavy Rainfall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday afternoon we’re in for another round of storms due to a front lingering over South Florida along with the heating of the day and plenty of moisture. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, lightning, small hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb to the low 80s. (CBS4) On Tuesday, the rain chance decreases as the breeze builds. Highs will soar to the upper 80s through the late week with the potential for spotty showers. Thursday the rain chance goes back up ahead of our next front. This weekend we’ll enjoy cooler lows by Saturday morning as we’ll wake up to the mid-60s. Highs will be a little below normal in the upper 70s with pleasant sunshine. Even cooler by Sunday morning when lows fall to the upper 50s for some inland areas. Highs will be comfortable in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

