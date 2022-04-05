ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons’ #2 is otherworldly and awe-inspiring

By David Brooke
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing like Wonder Woman Historia and there probably won’t be for some time. It’s a work that builds on what we know of myth and builds on a rich history that feels real and only now becoming known. The years in the making Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons gets...

