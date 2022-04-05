RVNAhealth Call for Volunteers for 47th Annual Wellness Fair!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 25th anniversary Youth & Family Services Kids Fair is just a few weeks away and they’re still on the hunt for volunteers. “The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will become a giant playground for babies to pre-teens at the Youth & Family Services Kids Fair. For 25 years now, the YFS Kids Fair has been a success, raising money for programs and educational activities for more than 13,000 children and their families in western South Dakota,” said Kaite Flemming, a YFS volunteer, and Kids Fair coordinator. “This year, Kids Fair has more than 75 booths full of hands-on activities, games, and live entertainment, making this year the biggest yet. This year the Kids Fair introduced a few new activities for kids, and one, in particular, appears to be the fan-favorite. Some kids, on the other hand, preferred to keep it simple, and just jump as high as possible. If you didn’t have the chance to take your child to the fair Friday, don’t worry, you can catch all of the action Saturday and Sunday.”

