Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Locally Advertised for WWE SmackDown at Nassau Coliseum

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago

WWE is returning to the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York on Friday, May 6 for...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
Wrestling World

What's next for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade And Ric Flair’s WWE Exits

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and talked about her desire to start a family one day. Right now, she is engaged to Andrade El Idolo, and revealed that she does want to have children at some point. “No, I want babies. I am such...
WWE
The US Sun

Floyd Mayweather, 45, ‘will fight unbeaten ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore on Dubai helicopter landing pad’ in boxing comeback

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is reportedly ready to return to the ring again for another exhibition fight – and it will be outside of the Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The 45-year-old, who retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor, is allegedly set to face “Dangerous” Don Moore, 42, on a helicopter pad outside one of the planet’s top hotels.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On WWE Superstar Returning Soon

WrestleMania season is always an exciting time for wrestling fans as you never know who might return or get called up to the main roster. Fans have certainly seen some interesting returns in recent weeks, and it looks like another one could be taking place sooner than later. Lacey Evans...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Accuses WWE Of Trying To Force Fans To Hate Two Top Stars

In the world of professional wrestling a good character can take someone a long way, and sometimes it’s better for talents to work a babyface role, but other times it’s a heel character that can take someone to the next level. Becky Lynch has been working as a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MVP After Joining Forces With Omos: “The Betrayal Came From Bobby”

MVP wrote “The betrayal came from Bobby” while responding to a tweet from a fan late Thursday. The fan in question wrote that they were disappointed to see the Bobby Lashley – MVP duo splitting up. Earlier this week on RAW, MVP jumped Lashley and joined forces...
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE
Fightful

New John Cena Film In The Works, Stephanie McMahon Comments On WrestleMania, | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, April 7, 2022:. - John Cena Action Comedy Feature ‘Officer Exchange’ In The Works At Amazon Studios (per Deadline) We hear that Officer Exchange, a big action comedy project, just sold to Amazon Studios. Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is starring in a script by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner. The project is currently in development.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Two More NXT Names Possibly Being Called Up To The Main Roster

Come on up? NXT is in a weird place in the wrestling world as they have to find a way to balance out being its own show and WWE developmental. In some way is a good thing to see wrestlers leaving NXT for greener pastures but that can be a big hit to NXT every time. Now that might be the case again but even worse than usual as WWE might be calling up two names.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Have Relinquished the Titles

WWE has revealed in an official post that the NXT Tag Team Champions, which happened to be MSK after they won back the Titles at Stand & Deliver, have relinquished the NXT Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, WWE is saying that new Champions will be crowned this coming Tuesday night, though they didn't go into any more detail on the reasons behind the relinquishing of the Titles or who would be contending for those Titles next week. Despite not commenting on the matter in the official post, the reason has to do with Nash Carter's release from the company and what led to his release, which developed over the last few days.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Return Spoiler For Friday’s SmackDown

Lacey Evans is reportedly returning to WWE soon. Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for...
WWE
411mania.com

Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Three Wrestlers Fired Over Legitimate Attack At Recent Show

That’s serious. There are a lot of factors that go into a wrestling match in order to make it work. Wrestlers are tasked with making the fans care about what they are seeing, while also telling a story and keeping your opponents safe. Most of the time this works out well, but there are times when things go off the rails. That was the case again recently and it got bad in a hurry.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair’s Army Threw Her Off Her Game at WrestleMania 38

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Compete In Dark Match After SmackDown

The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair via count-out. Below is a detailed report of the match from Wrestling Inc reader ThaKingOfKings. After the bell rings, Charlotte ducks under the middle rope and starts to pander to the crowd. They finally lock up, but the ref...
WWE

