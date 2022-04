The Phillies open the 2022 baseball season on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. The field is perfectly manicured, the sun is shining and the excitement is building. The Phillies are poised to be contenders with the additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos who both bring Home Run power to the lineup. The Phillies starting pitching is solid and has the potential of being one of the best staffs in the National League. Youngsters like Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott look to contribute to this veteran-laden lineup. I’m excited to see how far this team can go; If the pitchers can stay healthy and the offense does what they are capable of doing, I don’t see why the 2022 Phillies can’t win 93 games and challenge for the NL East. Last year the bullpen was the worst in baseball blowing 34 save opportunities. If they can cut that number down the Phillies will be in the thick of things in September!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO