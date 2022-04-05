ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2 charged for shooting man in face, arrested at vigil for Alabama double homicide victims

By Aspen Popowski
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RtLW_0ezrZCko00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile, Alabama Police have arrested a second man for a shooting that happened Friday, March 18 at Heritage Road North.

Jonas Dillard, 20, was the second person charged after a man was found shot in the face at the 3800 block of Heritage Drive North near Davidson High school.

Deputies investigate after person shot outside KFC

Dillard and Artez Williams, 20, were charged with Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle for the shooting that happened on March 18. When officers arrived on scene at about 3:15 p.m., they found one person sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the face. The man told officers someone came up to him and started shooting inside the car.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Both men charged in the Heritage Road shooting were also arrested, along with two others, after shots were fired at a vigil Sunday, March 20th held for two people who were shot and killed at Cottage Hill Road Friday, March 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WAFF

Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Wkrg#Kfc Dillard#Assault And Shooting#An Occupied Vehicle#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy