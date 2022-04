The most anticipated electric car of the decade is finally going to hit the tarmac in August later this year, and I can’t wait already. Yes, the iconic DMC DeLorean sports car that defined the pop culture of the 1980s and spilled far beyond just a couple of decades of fame is going to now be resurrected as an EV model. Earlier in the year, the gull-winged silhouette of the upcoming DeLorean excited all automotive fans, and now they’ve dropped a very clear half shot of the car’s rear, and a press release to keep all speculations alive. So, I can confidently say, the DeLorean is going to be back in the future!

