Dr. Richard Schlenk is a neurosurgeon by day, philanthropic guitar builder by night

By John Canale, special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- On a recent Sunday evening at Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom, a crowd waited patiently to hear local blues guitarist Austin Walkin’ Cane perform. No one in attendance waited with more interest or anticipation than Richard Schlenk. Friends and acquaintances approached Schlenk at his table near the front of...

