Utah one of top 10 best states for working from home

By Jack Helean
 4 days ago
COVID-19 saw a massive shift to people working from home. Now, as the pandemic winds down Utah is being named as one of the top states for people to keep working from their home offices.

From best to worst states, including Washington D.C., for working from home Utah is ranked number six, following New Jersey, D.C., Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Factors that were researched included, access to affordable internet, average square footage per person in the home and even number of homes with a swimming pool in case you want to go for a dip during your work day.

Montana, Mississippi and Alaska were ranked as the worst states for working from home.

To see the full report, go here .

