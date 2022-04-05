MLB's 100 Names You Need To Know For 2022

Bobby Witt Jr. was the second overall pick in 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP

Major League Baseball is so close to a return to full normalcy. That goes for USA TODAY Sports' list of 100 Names You Need To Know for 2022.

This time, it's not a global pandemic but rather a 99-day lockout that pushed our annual list of the game's greatest young stars from the dregs of winter to early spring, where winter decisions were made and decisions on prospects' statuses could be contextually derived.

So it is perhaps a better list than ever, thanks to a more informed knowledge of teams' 2022 plans as well as a truncated spring training to allow further evaluation. And the industry heaves a sigh of relief that there was a nearly entire 2021 minor league season upon which to draw conclusions.

With that, we return to our regular eligibility guidelines – that a player's 2021 minor league plate appearances or innings pitched exceed his career major league total entering this season.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

MLB 2022 WIN TOTALS: Predicting every team's record for the new season

This list does not rank the top prospects in the game, but rather those whose pedigree and range of opportunity give them the greatest chance to factor into the upcoming season. A top prospect buried deep in this list may be heading it up in 2023.

Players are ranked in order of their anticipated impact this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. was the second overall pick in 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr., Royals : The No. 2 overall pick in 2019 will beat that year’s 1/1, Adley Rutschman, to the majors despite Witt being just a high-schooler when he was drafted. But a 33-homer, 29-steal, .936 OPS campaign in 2021 – resulting in Witt earning USA TODAY Sports’ Minor League Player of the Year honors – will press the Royals to start Witt on Opening Day, if not shortly thereafter. Has a chance to be the most dominant shortstop of his era, though he’ll probably start at third base with Adalberto Mondesi established up the middle.

2. OF Seiya Suzuki, Cubs : Suzuki arrives from Japan with impeccable credentials: four All-Star berths, three Gold Gloves, two batting titles and one Olympic gold medal … all by the age of 27. The Cubs shelled out $85 million over five years to bring him to the Windy City, where he’ll immediately be slotted in as the starting right fielder due to his powerful throwing arm. Suzuki’s greatest strength, however, is his excellent plate discipline. He has routinely posted walk rates in Japan that were almost identical to his strikeout rates. With Hiroshima in the Japanese Central League, he walked 87 times last year with only 88 whiffs, while hitting .317 with a .433 OBP and .639 slugging percentage.

3 . OF Julio Rodriguez, Mariners : One of the top prospects in baseball, Rodriguez, 21, hasn’t played above Class AA but his explosive spring forced the Mariners’ hand into a starting role . His blend of power, baseball instincts and high energy make him the team’s center fielder now and potentially for many years.

4. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Tigers : The torch has been passed in Detroit: Torkelson, the top overall pick in 2020, will take over for Miguel Cabrera at first base. Torkelson, 22, hit 30 home runs while bashing through three minor-league levels in his first season of pro ball and his elite power – he hit 54 homers in just more than two seasons at Arizona State - means it won’t be long before he hits that many in the big leagues.

5. C Adley Rutschman, Orioles : The No. 1 pick in 2019 reported to camp with a chance of becoming the Opening Day starting catcher. However a right triceps strain in mid-March has sidelined him most of the spring and will delay his MLB debut - while cooling a service-time debate. Rutschman, a solid defender at a premium position, is coming off a strong season in the minors (.285/.397/.502).

Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene during a spring training game. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

6. RHP Hunter Greene, Reds : The No. 2 overall selection in 2017, Greene didn’t pitch in 2019 or 2020 because of an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. He rebounded in a big way in his age-21 season, looking dominant at times at Class AA and AAA (3.30 ERA, 139 K’s in 106 1/3 IP). With a fastball that has been clocked as high as 105 mph, Greene has impressed the Reds enough this spring to be named to their opening day rotation – with a decent chance of sticking once injured veterans Luis Castillo and Mike Minor return.

7. LHP Aaron Ashby, Brewers : The hard-throwing lefty made his MLB debut in June, starting four times and appearing nine other times in relief. His overall numbers weren’t eye-popping (4.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP), but his repertoire draws rave reviews. Milwaukee’s top prospect can hit the upper 90s with his fastball, and also has an above-average slider and changeup, which will lead to a ton of strikeouts. Ashby, 23, made the Brewers’ playoff roster as a reliever but is being stretched out as a starter this spring. He should have a spot on the opening day roster as a spot starter or long reliever.

8. OF Riley Greene, Tigers : Like Torkelson, Greene, 21, mashed his way up three levels to Class AAA, with a pit stop at the Futures Game, and his 29 home runs nearly matched Torkelson’s 30. Greene’s speed and power combo and advanced approach make it likely he’ll hold down a corner outfield spot at Comerica Park so long as he desires. He’ll likely join Torkelson there sometime in the second half of this season.

9. SS Oneil Cruz, Pirates : One of the most exciting Pirates prospects in years, Cruz is somewhat of a unicorn as a 6-foot-7 shortstop, and he’s able to use his frame to generate exceptional exit velocity at the plate. In a two-game call-up at the end of last year, Cruz became one of only eight players all season to hit a ball at least 118 mph. Whether he sticks at shortstop or moves to the outfield (where he saw some action this spring), Cruz, 23, already looks like he can be a middle-of-the-order hitter in Pittsburgh. However, with only 21 at-bats above Class AA, he’ll start the season in the minors.

10. LHP Reid Detmers, Angels : The 10th overall pick in 2020, Detmers pitched 14 games in the minors before getting called up, ultimately making five starts with a 7.40 ERA in the big leagues. With Shohei Ohtani on board, Detmers has made the team's six-man rotation and if the team’s top prospect sticks around all year, it would greatly enhance the Angels' chances to meet expectations.

11. SS Jeremy Peña, Astros : With Carlos Correa gone, Peña, 24, seized the chance to win a starting job this spring, holding his own with his bat despite no major league experience. There’s power potential in that bat and he won’t nearly be expected to carry the offense the way Correa did. Peña’s defense should help him stay in the majors, with a potent Astros offense able to absorb his growth with the bat so long as he catches the ball.

12 . RHP Camilo Doval, Giants : The 24-year-old flamethrower became a big part of the San Francisco bullpen down the stretch, making 15 scoreless appearances with 20 strikeouts and three walks in September. He’ll be in the mix for saves and could become the team’s primary closer if he continues to thrive.

13 . C Joey Bart, Giants : Buster Posey’s retirement opened the door for his heir apparent who debuted in 2020 and played two games for the Giants in 2021. He still only has 769 minor-league at-bats under his belt and is in for a challenging season adapting to big-league pitching while handling one of the game’s top rotations.

14. RHP Joe Ryan, Twins : Talk about an immediate return for a trade deadline deal. Ryan, 25, was acquired from Tampa Bay for Nelson Cruz in July, slid into the Twins rotation and will be their opening-day starter, though he'll ultimately slot closer to the middle. Ryan doesn’t possess ace-like stuff but did strike out 30 in 26 2/3 big league innings last season and the Twins will best unlock how to deploy him.

15. INF Kevin Smith, Athletics : With salary dumps come opportunity and Smith, 25, suddenly finds himself the A's starting third baseman after arriving last month in the Matt Chapman deal. Smith received 36 plate appearances with Toronto; he can play multiple infield positions and should be valued, versatile player in Oakland for years to come.

16. C Keibert Ruiz, Nationals : In the long term, Ruiz, 23, should be the most impactful piece of the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner swap with Los Angeles, and he posted a .348 OBP in 23 games with Washington after the July trade. Edged out by Will Smith in L.A., Ruiz will have a nice onramp to flourish in D.C. and grow into a foundational piece aiming to convince superstar Juan Soto to stick around for the long haul.

17. RHP Shane Baz, Rays : Like clockwork, the Rays unleash a secret weapon for the postseason and bring him back as an integral piece for the following season. This time, there’s a wrinkle in the works: Baz needed minor elbow surgery to remove loose particles on March 21 and likely will be out until May. Nonetheless, he will pair with fellow Shane McClanahan to give the Rays an imposing 1-2 punch after a 2021 that saw him win two of his three big league starts after striking out 113 over 78 2/3 minor-league innings.

18. RHP Daulton Jefferies, Athletics : The 26-year-old appeared in five games for Oakland in 2021 and is expected to begin the season in the rotation. Jefferies missed nearly all of 2017 and 2018 due to Tommy John surgery and could be a consistent arm in the middle of the rotation if he stays healthy.

19. SS C.J. Abrams, Padres : The 21-year-old, who has played just 76 games in the minor leagues, none of them above Class AA, could find himself in the majors sooner than anticipated. With shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. out three months with a fractured left wrist and Ha-Seong Kim having struggled last year, Abrams' arrival could be expedited, even if it takes years for him to rise to the very high level the Padres eventually expect.

20. INF Diego Castillo, Pirates : Not to be confused with the Mariners reliever of the same name, Castillo earned a spot on the Pirates' opening-day roster by bashing six home runs in Grapefruit League play. He hit .278 with 19 homers in the minors, coming over to Pittsburgh as part of a deadline deal with the Yankees that also included fellow infield prospect Hoy Park. And now he may be their everyday second baseman.

Bryson Stott played college ball at UNLV. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

21. INF Bryson Stott, Phillies : The 14th overall pick in 2019, Stott went 12-for-25 in spring training and has been getting time at third, likely to start the year in the majors. The Phillies want to get the 24-year-old’s bat in the lineup and Stott could thrive on the strong side of a platoon with Alec Bohm at third. Stott had an .876 OPS with 16 HR and 49 RBI across three levels in 2021 and is tight with fellow Las Vegas man Bryce Harper.

22. OF Jo Adell, Angels : After debuting in the shortened 2020 season, Adell started 2021 in the minors and didn't get back to the majors until August. Penciled in as the opening day right fielder, Adell was looking good before a September injury, batting .302 with an .867 OPS and 14 RBI in his last 17 games.

23. LHP Nick Lodolo, Reds : Lodolo, 24, has risen quickly through the Reds organization after they took him seventh overall in the 2019 draft. Like teammate Hunter Greene, he dominated hitters at Class AA Chattanooga (1.84 ERA in 10 starts), earning a promotion to Class AAA before a strained shoulder ended his season in August. The 6-6 lefty doesn’t have Greene’s exceptional velocity, but he does have an intriguing four-pitch repertoire. Lodolo is in the mix for a spot in the Reds’ opening-day rotation, but would have to be added to the 40-man roster first.

24. INF Taylor Walls, Rays : Walls, 25, was a solid stopgap to bide time for Wander Franco’s arrival and now will provide significant value bouncing from third to second and, occasionally, shortstop. He should get 500 at-bats in a lineup that figures to flourish.

25. OF Steven Kwan, Guardians : You don’t see this every day – a 24-year-old rookie who will debut as a club’s starting left fielder. Yet that’s what Kwan has played himself into. The Oregon State product has never hit more than 12 home runs in a season but rarely strikes out, and figures to be a productive pest from the get-go at the bottom of the Guardians’ offense.

Josh Lowe got his first big-league hit at Fenway Park on Sept. 8. Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

26. OF Josh Lowe, Rays : Behold, the latest and perhaps greatest Lowe of all, an outfielder who’s a consensus top 50 prospect and justified the trade of All-Star Austin Meadows to open up a spot on the opening-day roster. Lowe, 24, enjoyed a one-at bat debut last year after a 22-homer, 26-steal, .916 OPS campaign at Class AAA that made him a consensus top 50 prospect. Lowe is the younger brother of current Ranger and erstwhile Ray Nate (but no relation to second baseman Brandon).

27. RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles : Rodriguez, the 11th overall pick in 2018, is scheduled to begin the season with Class AAA Norfolk. He is the consensus top-ranked pitching prospect in the game. The 22-year-old has a legitimate four-pitch mix at his disposal and just needs experience and consistently to reach the next level.

28. OF Cristian Pache, Athletics : Pache, 22, was dealt to Oakland in the Matt Olson trade in mid-March. The 6-foot-2, 23-year-old outfielder made his major league debut in 2020 for the Braves, where he had just eight hits in 67 career at-bats. He is expected to be one of the most exciting defensive players in the league with a plus arm. And there will be time to learn to hit on the suddenly destitute A's.

29. RHP Matt Brash, Mariners : Brash, 23, begins the season in the rotation without pitching a game above Class AA. His hard stuff played in the minors (13.1 strikeouts per nine innings; 2.28 ERA) and in spring training (0.96 ERA) and he should get big-league hitters out in high-stress situations.

Jose Siri made seven postseason appearances for the Astros in 2021. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

30. OF Jose Siri, Astros : Siri, 26, slugged .609 in a 21-game major league stint and got valuable postseason experience in 2021. He slugged .553 in a longer stay in Class AAA last season. It’s a tough lineup to crack but with Myles Straw's departure, Siri is perhaps the Astros' "toolsiest player" and will see significant time with any lineup attrition.

31. OF Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks : Thomas, 21, won’t start the season in the major leagues but Arizona’s top prospect should join the big-league club with some more Class AAA experience. In 34 games in Triple-A last season, he hit .369 with eight homers and 18 RBI and 1.091 OPS. The team’s rebuilding status give him a strong chance to see extended time in Arizona.

32. RHP Edward Cabrera, Marlins : Cabrera struggled in seven starts (5.81 ERA) last year and will start 2022 in the minors but he’ll be back up soon when the Marlins need a starter. Turning 24 in April, Cabrera had 92 strikeouts in 61.1 innings across three minor-league levels in 2021.

33. SS Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks : Nick Ahmed (shoulder injury) won’t be ready for opening day, giving Perdomo’s status a jolt. Perdomo, 22, had a hot bat during spring training and, if he can continue his usual strong defense, he has a chance to bump Ahmed aside for playing time. The incumbent set career worsts in batting average (.219) and OPS (.619) last season.

34. RHP George Kirby, Mariners : Kirby, 24, has only made six starts above Class AA, where he returns to start the season. His high-end command puts the 2019 first-rounder on the fast track to the majors, even if Seattle is a playoff contender, as expected. Kirby has walked 1.5 hitters per nine innings in the minors while striking out 10.4 and compiling a 2.48 ERA.

35. INF Jake Burger, White Sox : A relative late bloomer after he was the 11th overall pick in 2017, Burger, who turns 26 next month, turned his career around last year as a poor man’s Jonathan India, smacking 24 homers at three levels to earn a South Side promotion. Still no immediate need at the corners for him, but Burger’s bat should prove a nice depth piece for the defending Central champs.

36. RHP Taj Bradley, Rays : The 2021 minor league ERA champ, Bradley’s 1.83 ERA reflected a dominance at two Class A levels that rocketed him up prospect charts. Now 21, Bradley has had an eye-popping Grapefruit League performance and is well-suited to aid a Rays staff that will need reinforcements from the get-go due to injury.

37. RHP Cole Winn, Rangers : The 2018 first-rounder and Texas’ top pitching prospect will start the season in Class AAA Round Rock but is sure to get a shot in what should be a mediocre rotation at best. Winn, 22, has only made two starts above Class AA but has struck out 10 hitters per nine innings over 154 2/3 in the minors. If his mid-90s fastball and strong pitch repertoire plays at Round Rock, he’ll have his chances in Arlington in 2022.

38. 3B Jose Miranda, Twins : Hung around until the final week of camp and left an impression he’ll almost surely impact the 2022 club. If nothing else, Miranda, 23, gives the Twins a proven 30-homer talent who can step in with veterans like Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela not necessarily tethered to their long-term success.

39. LHP Reiver Sanmartin, Reds : Sanmartin, who turns 26 on April 15, doesn’t throw particularly hard – averaging right around 90 mph on his fastball – but he relies instead on a deceptive delivery that helped him post a 10-2 record and 3.32 ERA a year ago over two minor league levels. The lanky left-hander from Colombia made his MLB debut last September with a pair of excellent starts, allowing just two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings (1.54 ERA). Due to the trade of Sonny Gray and injuries to Jose Castillo and Mike Minor, Sanmartin will be the Reds’ No. 2 starter as the season opens.

40. 2B/3B Nolan Gorman, Cardinals : A natural third baseman, the Cardinals’ No. 1 prospect played mostly second base last season at Class AAA. That will be his best path to the majors with Nolan Arenado firmly entrenched at the hot corner. The 2018 first-round pick hit .275 with 25 homers in the minors last season, then put up a 1.190 OPS in an abbreviated stint in the Arizona Fall League. His bat is close to major league-ready but Gorman, 21, legitimately needs to work on his defense at second base, so he’ll start the season at Class AAA Memphis.

41. C Shea Langeliers, Athletics : Langeliers, the other key piece from Atlanta in the Matt Olson deal, hit .258/.338/.498 with 22 home runs at Class AA last season as a 23-year-old. He is an above-average defender who could be expedited to the bigs if Sean Murphy gets injured or traded.

42. Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins : The third overall pick in 2020, Meyer will begin this year in the minors. In his first pro season, Meyer had a 2.41 ERA in 20 Class AA starts before making two appearances in Class AAA, giving up one earned run in 10 innings with 17 strikeouts. He should be up this year but he’s not on the 40-man roster, pushing him down the depth chart a bit.

43. SS Jose Barrero, Reds : After seeing some time in the majors the past two seasons, this figured to be Barrero’s time to stick on the roster. However, a wrist injury that surfaced early in camp led to hamate bone surgery that will keep him out of action until at least early May. At the plate, Barrero, 23, has decent pop and solid plate discipline.

44. LHP Tucker Davidson, Braves : Davidson wisely stayed ready during downtime at Class AAA Gwinnett in 2021 and now has two significant claims to fame: Starting pitcher in Game 5 of the World Series and now, No. 6 starter for the defending champs. Davidson, 26, still has just 21 2/3 career innings under his belt, but will provide key early-season depth during a rigorous schedule - and perhaps a more lasting contribution than his key '21 cameo.

45. 1B Nick Pratto, Royals : The 36-homer season is in the books, as is the rousing bounceback at the Royals’ 2020 alternate site. Now, all Pratto needs is opportunity. The 23-year-old produced a .988 OPS at AA and AAA (with 157 strikeouts) and likely would pair at the infield corners with Witt were it not for Carlos Santana, who’s due $10.5 million this season.

46. LHP Kyle Muller, Braves : Muller, 24, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and the No. 4 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. The left-hander debuted last season and spent this past winter as one of Clayton Kershaw’s throwing partners. His fastball sits at 96-98 mph, but he believes he can increase his velocity, and figures to get a call-up should Atlanta's veteran starting corps need support.

47. LHP Josh Rogers, Nationals : Seized an opportunity after the July trade of Max Scherzer and stayed ready enough to claim a rotation spot after the lockout lifted. Rogers, 27, posted a 3.28 ERA in six starts with Washington and will try to sustain that success with a deceptive delivery dependent on soft contact.

48. OF Drew Waters, Braves : A former second round pick by Atlanta, the 23-year-old has been highly touted. Waters has drawn comparisons to Braves icon and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. While those are lofty projections, he does have above-average power from both sides of the plate, which Jones had. He had a slash line of .247/.330/.380 across a combined 129 games in Class AAA and is expected to spend the first few months back with Gwinnett.

49. INF/OF Vidal Brujan, Rays : A top prospect who’d start for almost any other club, Brujan, 24, will be an occasional performer for the Rays whose skills may nonetheless translate into a playoff victory or championship at some point. Brujan made a 10-game debut last season but has stolen 55, 48 and 44 bases each of the last three minor league seasons.

Brennan Davis signs autographs for Cubs fans before a spring training game. Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports

50. OF Brennen Davis, Cubs : A five-tool top prospect, Davis hit .260/.375/.494 with 19 homers over three minor league levels in 2021. However, he introduced himself on a grander scale by hitting a pair of home runs in the All-Star Futures Game and being named the game’s MVP. At 6-4, he has the speed and range to play center field, but a lack of experience at the Class AAA level (just 15 games there last year) will keep Davis, 22, in the minors to start the regular season. If all goes well, he should be up sometime this summer.

51. OF Kyle Isbel, Royals : There’s no award, no service time, no extra salary for Best Fourth Outfielder In the Game, but that may yet be Isbel’s lot. Produced a 107 adjusted OPS in 83 plate appearances but still finds Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Whit Merrifield as significant roadblocks.

52. RHP A.J. Alexy, Rangers : Alexy, 23, doesn’t have Winn's prospect pedigree but he has struck out 10.8 hitters over more than 300 minor league innings. He held his own in four starts last season in Texas, meaning he’ll get his chances on a team not expected to contend. His major league-ready stuff might also prove useful out of the bullpen.

53. OF Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals : After a brief taste of the majors when he debuted last June, Nootbaar came up for good in August when Dylan Carlson hit the injured list. He showed some flashes of his .308/.404/.496 slash line in the minors, but then settled into a role as a reserve outfielder. The 24-year-old gives the Cardinals a left-handed bench bat on a team that’s well-stocked with right-handed hitters.

54. RHP Hans Crouse, Phillies : Crouse came over with Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy in a 2021 deadline deal and earned himself a couple of starts in the majors. The 23-year-old had a 3.28 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 85 minor-league innings last season and could be the Phillies’ first starter called up. Crouse has a full arsenal with four pitches and should get plenty of opportunity in the majors this year.

55. Andre Jackson, RHP, Dodgers : Jackson looked sharp in a few big-league appearances late last season and only issued 30 walks with 103 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings across three minor-league levels. The Dodgers bullpen possesses a few arms who would get spot starts before Jackson, but he could become a bulk guy as the season goes on.

56. LHP Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals : The 6-5 left-hander is almost ready to start showing the Cardinal faithful why they traded Randy Arozarena for him two years ago. Liberatore, 22, struck out 123 batters and walked only 33 in 124 2/3 innings last season at Class AAA. He also showed marked improvement in the second half, which bodes well for him being part of the big-league rotation at some point this season. However, for that to happen, the Cardinals will have to clear a spot for him on their 40-man roster.

57. RHP Luis Gil, Yankees : There are enough health and performance questions in the rotation that Gil and fellow Class AAA rotation mate Deivi Garcia may figure into the equation in the Bronx. If Gil can develop a secondary pitch to his fastball sooner than later, he may be a key to the Yankees’ stretch-drive hopes.

58. RHP Roansy Contreras, Pirates : Acquired from the Yankees in the Jameson Taillon trade, Contreras was dominant at Class AA (2.65 ERA, 76 K’s in 54 1/3 IP) with a fastball that consistently hit the mid-90s. However, he did miss some time with a forearm strain before returning for one start at Class AAA and three shutout innings in his MLB debut. A lack of experience in the high minors will have the 22-year-old right-hander at Class AAA Indianapolis until the Pirates decide to start his service time clock.

Oakland infielder Nick Allen during a 2021 spring training game. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

59. SS/2B Nick Allen, Athletics : The 23-year-old middle infielder, added to the 40-man roster over the winter, could be up in short order with Tony Kemp and Elvis Andrus penciled into the lineup to begin the season. A superb defender, Allen struggled at the plate in 39 games at Class AAA last season after earning a promotion with a .319 average and 31 RBI in 50 games at Class AA.

60. C Luis Campusano, Padres : Campusano, 23, homered in his only 2020 game before landing on the injured list. Last season wasn't so kind to the backstop. He struggled offensively, going 3-for-34 with 11 strikeouts. But the Padres have faith in Campusano, who all the tools to become an everyday catcher in the big leagues.

61. SS Oswald Peraza, Yankees : Less renowned but more ready than the better-heralded Anthony Volpe, Peraza, 21, has a decent chance to get some time at shortstop this year as the Yankees move on from the Gleyber Torres era at the most crucial defensive position.

62. RHP Cade Cavalli, Nationals : A consensus Top 50 prospect and the best arm in the organization, Cavalli, 23, was hit hard in spring training but still poised to build on last year's success, when he worked 123 1/3 innings and touched Class AAA. Opportunity still abounds in Washington, and the 22nd overall pick in 2020 should make his major league debut sometime this year.

63. INF Ryan Kreidler, Tigers : His future likely moved to second base with the signing of Javy Baez, but Kreidler, 24, can be a less spectacular but no less integral piece of a young foundation in Detroit with Torkelson and Greene. Kreidler hit 22 homers at AA and AAA in 2021 and could ripen in time for a late-season call-up.

64. OF Jarren Duran, Red Sox : Duran slugged two homers and batted .215 in a 107-at bat debut in 2021, then saw Boston acquire Trevor Story and Jackie Bradley Jr., short-circuiting his roster hopes. Still hits enough that he could factor in as late-season offense – or perhaps as trade bait if Boston again develops into a World Series contender.

65. Janson Junk, RHP, Angels : Acquired from the Yankees in the Andrew Heaney trade, Junk made the jump straight from Class AA, making four starts for the Angels down the stretch – and only issued two walks in 16 1/3 innings. Should start the year in Class AAA and will be one of the first call-ups when the Angels need an arm.

66 . INF Brayan Rocchio, Guardians : Has age (turned 21 in January) and momentum on his side, posting an .865 OPS at AA against players four years his senior. Not enough runway to become an immediate 2022 factor, but another year of quick development will get Rocchio to Cleveland quickly.

67. RHP Bobby Miller, Dodgers : The 29th overall pick out of Louisville in 2020, Miller dominated in his first pro season with a 2.40 ERA and a.192 BAA in 56 1/3 innings. At 6-foot-5, Miller can touch triple digits and should start the year in Class AAA. The Dodgers kept him shielded in minor-league camp during spring training, but he could make a push for a late-season callup in the middle of a pennant race.

MacKenzie Gore during a spring training workout. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

68. LHP MacKenzie Gore, Padres : Despite a rough past two seasons, Gore remains the organization's top pitching prospect. It wasn't long ago when the 23-year-old was regarded as the game's No. 1 pitching prospect in 2019. He struggled with his mechanics and delivery in 2020 and 2021, but has shown flashes of his old self last season at four different levels. He's touching 97 mph and making a case for a spot in the Padres rotation, even as they add top-flight arms as the season approaches.

69. LHP A.J. Puk, Athletics : The southpaw should be a key bullpen piece this season and Oakland planned stretching him out during spring training to potentially start. Puk’s last few years haven’t gone according to plan, mostly due to injury, but the stuff is still there and he could thrive post-hype, perhaps as a high-leverage reliever.

70. RHP Kutter Crawford, Red Sox : Crawford made the club with an excellent spring and will bring a starter's build and mentality to Boston's bullpen. Crawford, 26, debuted with two September appearances but could emerge as a key short weapon in a bullpen where versatility and swing-and-miss ability will be heavily valued.

71. RHP Hunter Brown, Astros : Brown, 23, is blocked in the rotation for now but a power fastball and curve make him a viable option to get his shot should someone get hurt. He is also in play for a bullpen role in Houston at some point. He has struck out 11.9 hitters but walked 4.9 per nine innings in the minors.

72. DH Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals : For now, his position is “hitter,” but the Royals love Pasquantino and could find time for him sooner rather than later. Owns a .959 OPS in two minor league seasons and like many young Royals bats only wants for opportunity.

73. Gregory Santos, RHP, Giants : A reliever who gets into the triple-digits, Santos is beginning the season in the minors and needs to work on his command, but he should contribute innings in the majors in 2022. Santos received an 80-game suspension last season for violating the league's substance policy.

74. INF/OF Nolan Jones, Guardians : Don’t let the “eternal prospect” tag fool you – Jones needed ankle surgery Sept. 1 and that scotched any plans of making the 2022 club. Yet that’s plenty of time to rebuild the lower half of a player with an .842 career OPS who may be a second-half factor in Cleveland.

75. 3B Brett Baty, Mets : He’s made steady progress since the Mets made him the 12th overall pick in 2019 and now Baty, 22, and Mark Vientos both hold a share of “third baseman of the future” in Queens. With Eduardo Escobar signed for two years, Baty’s needs won’t be immediate, but his bat could fortify a veteran-heavy lineup should injuries strike.

76. RHP Spencer Strider, Braves : The right-hander began last season at Low-A and ended the season in Atlanta’s bullpen. Quite a meteoric rise for someone who missed the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery. During his brief stint in the majors, his fastball averaged 97.9 mph, per Statcast.

77. SS Anthony Volpe, Yankees : He’s already in a relatively impossible situation given that he’s Not Carlos Correa and Not Trevor Story. Instead, Volpe, along with Peraza, were the players cited directly and indirectly from Yankees front office members all the way up to owner Hal Steinbrenner with regard to staying largely in-house at shortstop. Volpe, who turns 21 in April, totes a .954 career OPS as the Yankees’ undeniable shortstop of the future.

78. 1B/OF Juan Yepez, Cardinals : After hitting 22 homers and slugging .589 with excellent plate discipline in 92 games at Class AAA Memphis, Yepez looked ready to take the next step in 2022. Blocked at first base by Paul Goldschmidt, Yepez may have had the inside track to make the Cardinals roster as a backup outfielder and occasional DH. However, his debut has been delayed by the signing of free agents Corey Dickerson and Albert Pujols.

79. 1B Triston Casas, Red Sox : He’s not yet on the 40-man roster, so it will take some doing to wrangle Casas, 22, into the plans of a Red Sox team built to win the World Series. That said, he remains their best hitting prospect even if the road to opportunity is currently obstructed.

80. RHP Jackson Kowar, Royals : Zack Greinke’s signing means Kansas City doesn’t need to keep rotating bright young arms and trotting out those most effective at a given time. That should enable Kowar, 25, to take a key step in his development. Was hit hard (11.27 ERA in nine games, eight starts) in his big league debut but should reemerge after taking a step back and regaining a form that saw him top out at 148 innings pitched in 2019.

81. LHP D.L. Hall, Orioles : Hall, 23, has yet to reach Class AAA and only made seven Class AA starts last season before suffering a stress reaction in his elbow. He will need to improve his command (12.5% walk rate) and stay healthy in order to reach the majors. He'll begin the season back in Class AA, but could progress through the minors quickly.

82. Michael Busch, 1B/2B, Dodgers : Freddie Freeman’s arrival complicates the 2022 path to big-league at-bats for Busch, who isn’t on the 40-man roster. Busch had an .870 OPS in Class AA last year, his first full professional season and has become a capable defender at second base, but gets buried on the depth chart with a similar profile to All-Star Max Muncy.

83. 3B/1B Elehuris Montero, Rockies : Montero, 23, hit a combined 28 homers and 86 RBI (.889 OPS) in 2021, numbers that could play in Denver. A key piece of the Nolan Arenado trade with the Cardinals in February 2021, he only has 28 games of experience above Class AA, so he’ll start the year at AAA Albuquerque and await his opening.

Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell during a spring training game. Allan Henry, USA TODAY Sports

84. OF Taylor Trammell, Mariners : Trammell, 24, managed to only hit .160 (.615 OPS) in 51 games with the Mariners in 2021. He will start 2022 in the minors, where he hit .269 (.363 on-base percentage) in 497 minor league with some pop along with 118 steals. The former top prospect is with his third organization and his star is fading, though perhaps his tools could help the Mariners in a bench role.

85. OF Robert Hassell, Padres : The No. 8 overall pick from the 2020 draft will start the season at high Class A. But his time in the minors may be short. He was impressive last year in his first full season, finishing with a slash line of .303/.393/.470. He was the only Low-A qualifier to post an average above .300 and an OBP above .400 while stealing at least 30 bags.

86. INF Alan Trejo, Rockies : The Rockies signed Jose Iglesias in mid-March, blocking his path to a potential starting role. Trejo, though, got an extended look in spring training and plays strong defense at second base and shortstop. The 25-year-old has hit .276 over 375 minor league games, but his defense gives him a shot at a bench role (or even a starting role if someone is injured) at some point in 2022.

87. Ryan Peplot, RHP, Dodgers : The 24-year-old got knocked around after a promotion to Class AAA (7.13 ERA in 11 games) but he’s thought to have one of the best changeups in the minor leagues and those struggles were thought to be a blip. He’s not on the 40-man roster but could pitch his way into some big-league innings by the end of the year.

88. C Dillon Dingler, Tigers : Dingler, 23, very much remains the Tigers’ catcher of the future, though how soon will likely be determined by whether the club commits for a longer term to former Red Tucker Barnhart. Dingler posted a .367 OBP at Ohio State and will benefit from a first full season of minor league ball.

89. LHP Tyler Gilbert, Diamondbacks : You may know Gilbert from his Aug. 14 no-hitter against the Padres in his first major league start. He has a 3.15 ERA over 40 major league innings and has proven effective in pitching as a starter and in relief in the minors. He isn’t overpowering, but at 28, pitches with guile.

90. INF Xavier Edwards, Rays : A better prospect than his ranking deserves, Edwards, 22, finds himself banging down the door in Tampa Bay only to find other highly-touted prospects on the other side. Blocked most tangibly by Vidal Brujan, Taylor Walls and Wander Franco, Edwards just needs to keep up his high-average, high-OBP skills (.320 and .390, respectively, over three minor-league seasons) and know that opportunity will come relatively soon - at Tropicana Field or elsewhere.

91. RHP Jack Leiter, Rangers : The erstwhile Vanderbilt ace and son of major league standout Al Leiter is an intriguing case. Leiter, 21, dominated top college competition over two seasons and will begin the season in Class AA. His multiple pitch repertoire could have him polished enough for a big-league debut if the Rangers don’t cap his innings to preserve his development.

92. 1B/OF Alfonso Rivas, Cubs : Rivas, 25, came over from Oakland last season in a trade for veteran Tony Kemp, made his MLB debut in late August and appeared in 18 games at first base and the outfield before tearing a tendon in his finger. A left-handed hitter with a discerning batting eye, Rivas is more of a doubles hitter than the power bat you tend to see at his positions.

93. OF Kyle Stowers, Orioles : Stowers had a breakout year in the minors in 2021. He led Baltimore's system with 27 homers and 85 RBI, jumping three levels to Class AAA. Stowers, a Stanford product, batted .278/.383/.514 and was the O’s minor league Player of the Month for July, but needs to cut down on his strikeouts (171).

94. RHP Brent Honeywell Jr., Athletics : One of the top prospects in baseball as recently as 2018 for the Rays, Honeywell gets a fresh start in Oakland after years of injuries. He was a rotation candidate heading into camp, but was shut down late in spring training due to an elbow issue in the weeks before opening day.

95. OF Cooper Hummel, Diamondbacks : Hummel, 27, has proven himself him Class AAA (.978 OPS in 92 games) and should get some early-season at-bats given Jordan Luplow’s oblique injury. His status as a switch-hitter helps because Arizona is lefhanded heavy, especially in the outfield.

96. C Gabriel Moreno, Blue Jays : Toronto dealt plenty away to land Jose Berrios and Matt Chapman, but Moreno, 22, remains as a building block to the next era beyond this current Vlad Guerrero-led group. A consensus top 10 prospect, Moreno combines a startling level of plate discipline with excellent defensive ability. A cornerstone who may be a difference-maker in a title run.

97. OF Luis Barrera, Athletics : The 26-year-old made his big-league debut last season and is on the 40-man roster, so he should be among the first to be called up when Oakland needs an outfielder. A left-handed hitter, Barrera has good speed and can play all three positions, which bodes well for his chances of sticking in the majors.

98. Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers : The 21-year-old has a .950 OPS in 839 minor-league at-bats, hitting 31 homers with 88 RBI in 120 Class A games last season. Pages can play all three outfield spots and is someone the Dodgers could consider for a late-season callup if they need a power hitter.

99. SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles : Henderson is a powerful left-handed hitter with a shortstop pedigree, but could slide over and play third base. He made big strides last season, but needs to cut down on his swing and miss rate. He struck out 31% of the time in 2021.

100. RHP Caleb Kilian, Cubs : A standout collegiate pitcher at Texas Tech, Kilian was acquired last season as part of the Kris Bryant trade with the Giants. Finishing the year at Class AA, the 24-year-old righty posted an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 19 starts. He capped his season with a stellar performance in the Arizona Fall League championship game, tossing six perfect innings, touching 98 mph on the radar gun and winning MVP honors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB's 100 Names You Need To Know For 2022