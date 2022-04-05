Wharton County sheriff looking for owner of roaming bull

A bull is believed to have been roaming Wharton County for about a month and a half, and the sheriff's office is looking for the owner.

The animal was spotted in the 700 block of County Road 216, according to a Facebook post Monday by the sheriff's office.

It's a big, light-colored bull with no brands or markings. Deputies said the bull has been roaming between a wooded pasture and a hay meadow.

If you are the owner of the bull, you are urged to call Deputy Jeff Fiala at 979-532-1550.