Wharton County sheriff looking for owner of roaming bull
A bull is believed to have been roaming Wharton County for about a month and a half, and the sheriff's office is looking for the owner. The animal was spotted in the 700 block of County Road 216, according to a Facebook post Monday by the sheriff's office. It's a big, light-colored bull with no brands or markings. Deputies said the bull has been roaming between a wooded pasture and a hay meadow. If you are the owner of the bull, you are urged to call Deputy Jeff Fiala at 979-532-1550. For more stories we've covered on bulls on the loose, visit this section of our website .
