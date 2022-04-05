ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton County, TX

Wharton County sheriff looking for owner of roaming bull

A bull is believed to have been roaming Wharton County for about a month and a half, and the sheriff's office is looking for the owner.

The animal was spotted in the 700 block of County Road 216, according to a Facebook post Monday by the sheriff's office.

It's a big, light-colored bull with no brands or markings. Deputies said the bull has been roaming between a wooded pasture and a hay meadow.

If you are the owner of the bull, you are urged to call Deputy Jeff Fiala at 979-532-1550.

For more stories we've covered on bulls on the loose, visit this section of our website .

Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
