ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu To Succeed Bob Gamgort As CEO

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has appointed Ozan Dokmecioglu, currently CFO & President of International, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Huron Consulting Picks Mark Hussey To Succeed James Roth As CEO

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) stated that James H. Roth will retire as chief executive officer on December 31, 2022. Roth will stay on Huron's board, serving as vice-chairman. Huron's current president and chief operating officer, C. Mark Hussey, will assume the roles of president and CEO, effective January...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Keurig Dr. Pepper downgraded as at-home coffee consumption expected to fall

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. KDP, +0.37% was downgraded to hold from buy at Truist, with analysts anticipating that at-home coffee consumption will drop as post-pandemic activities pick up. Truist maintained its $40 price target. "As we move into 2022 and a new normal, we would expect a slowdown in the coffee segment," analysts wrote in their note. "Our concern is that the drop will be faster than forecasted by the street. We believe a large majority of households added in the past two years carry a much lower attachment rate in a normal environment than the pre-pandemic base (i.e. consumers will go from brewing 2x a day to just on the weekends)." Analysts say the perception of Keurig Dr. Pepper shifts based on which part of the business is doing well. "When the coffee systems segment (Keurig; 35% of sales) is doing well, investors are willing to value the company as a beverage stock," Truist said. "When the coffee systems segment puts up an uneven performance, investors value the stock as a hybrid company (beverages/appliance/packaged food)." Other brands in the Keurig Dr. Pepper portfolio include 7-Up, Snapple and Hawaiian Punch. Keurig Dr. Pepper stock was down 1.1% in Tuesday premarket trading, and is up 9.3% over the last year. The S&P 500 index.
FOOD & DRINKS
HIT Consultant

Cityblock Health Names Co-Founder Dr. Toyin Ajayi as CEO

– Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid, dually-eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries appoints co-founder Dr. Toyin Ajayi to CEO. Co-founder Iyah Romm is stepping down as CEO but will continue serving as a member of the board. – Dr. Ajayi most recently served as president, where she oversaw...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Dr Pepper Names#Board
Benzinga

Truist Securities Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper to Hold, Announces $40 Price Target

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is How To Make $1000/mo In Passive Income With These Top 9 Dividend Stocks To Hold Forever

Do you want to make $1000 a month in passive income? I don't blame you; I mean, who wouldn't want to earn that. This article will cover investing in dividend stocks to get you to $1000 a month in passive income. What would you do with the money? Would you go on a vacation, say the Caribbean or on a cruise, or use it for a downpayment on a new home or a fancy new sports car?
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Fast-Growing Startup Is Presenting A Rare Opportunity For Retail Investors

The most successful companies in the world were created while searching for the solution to a common problem, and that’s exactly how Rule Breaker Snacks was founded. Nancy Kalish, founder and CEO of Rule Breaker Snacks, is a certified health coach and former health journalist who knows how to eat healthy but shares the same problem as so many others: an unstoppable sweet tooth. Not getting the satisfaction she needed from the better-for-you snack options on the market, she got to work in her Brooklyn kitchen to find the solution.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy