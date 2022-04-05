Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu To Succeed Bob Gamgort As CEO

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. KDP, +0.37% was downgraded to hold from buy at Truist, with analysts anticipating that at-home coffee consumption will drop as post-pandemic activities pick up. Truist maintained its $40 price target. "As we move into 2022 and a new normal, we would expect a slowdown in the coffee segment," analysts wrote in their note. "Our concern is that the drop will be faster than forecasted by the street. We believe a large majority of households added in the past two years carry a much lower attachment rate in a normal environment than the pre-pandemic base (i.e. consumers will go from brewing 2x a day to just on the weekends)." Analysts say the perception of Keurig Dr. Pepper shifts based on which part of the business is doing well. "When the coffee systems segment (Keurig; 35% of sales) is doing well, investors are willing to value the company as a beverage stock," Truist said. "When the coffee systems segment puts up an uneven performance, investors value the stock as a hybrid company (beverages/appliance/packaged food)." Other brands in the Keurig Dr. Pepper portfolio include 7-Up, Snapple and Hawaiian Punch. Keurig Dr. Pepper stock was down 1.1% in Tuesday premarket trading, and is up 9.3% over the last year. The S&P 500 index.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 DAYS AGO