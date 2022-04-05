Indiana State Police, FBI identify man behind 'I-65 killer' cold cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police has identified the man behind the "I-65 Killer," also known as the "Days Inn Killer," who killed at least three motel clerks in the 1980s and 90s.

On March 3, 1989, the man killed Jeanne Gilbert and Margret Gill. Both of them were working at Days Inn in Indiana. Gilbert was working as a night clerk at the Days Inn in Remington and Gill was working at the Days Inn in Merrillville, according to Indiana State Police.

The man also raped and killed Vicki Lucille Heath at the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Another woman working in Columbus was sexually assaulted and robbed on Jan. 2, 1990, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. She was the only known victim who survived.

Family members of the victims of the "Days Inn" cold case murders listen as the Indiana State Police announces the identity of the suspect during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy.

On Tuesday, Fifield identified the killer as Harry Edward Greenwell. He died of cancer in January 2013.

Harry Edward Greenwell mugshot

Harry Edward Greenwell mugshot

The FBI released the following timeline of events and information.

WRTV Photo/Nikki DeMentri

WRTV Photo/Nikki DeMentri

Investigators are working with law enforcement agencies across the country to determine if Greenwell was a suspect in any other cases.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield announces the identity of the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

On Tuesday, personnel from Indiana State Police, the FBI and Elizabethtown Police Department are scheduled to provide an update on the cold cases. Several other law enforcement agencies also attended.