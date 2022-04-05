ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bill on firework sales would limit local government regulations in Iowa

ktvo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that could take away city control when it comes to firework sales in Iowa is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds. Cities are required to sell fireworks within city limits following a law change in 2017 that banned firework sales in Iowa for nearly...

ktvo.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hawk Eye

How a property tax bill heading to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk could hurt local government

A bill headed for the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds will eliminate a source of revenue cities receive from the state to make up for changes in the way businesses are taxed. Iowa businesses are taxed at the same rate as homes for a portion of their valuation, with the state making up the difference, but House File 2552 will phase out that money, causing local governments lose revenues starting in Fiscal Year 2030. ...
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Bill Would Limit HOAs Powers Over Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – As dozens of families in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood face homelessness following foreclosures associated with their HOA, two lawmakers at the State Capitol have teamed up to try and limit the powers of homeowner’s associations. HB22-1137 would drastically reduce HOA’s influence on foreclosures by ridding of their ability to seek evictions over relatively minor infractions. Alongside Republican Mary Bradfield, Democrat Naquetta Ricks sponsored the bill which is currently in committee. “We are fighting to make sure people are able to build generational wealth,” Ricks told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. (credit: CBS) Current Colorado Law permits HOA’s to issue fines and fees...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia House passes bill to allow local governments to provide disaster relief

(The Center Square) – The Georgia House has approved legislation that would allow local governments to provide disaster relief to residents if the federal government does not. House Resolution 594 would authorize local governments to give temporary tax relief for properties severely damaged or destroyed by a natural disaster....
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
North Liberty, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Coralville, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Spot Zoning#Firework#City Council#Republican
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Loosen Regulations on Home-Based Businesses

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed a bill that would nullify many city and county ordinances that critics say prevent Iowans from having successful home-based businesses. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City, a Republican, says local governments impose costly restrictions on home businesses through a “patchwork of outmoded zoning, licensing and permitting requirements.” Representative Chuck Isenhart, a Democrat from Dubuque, says a lot of folks liked working from home during the pandemic — and though the concepts are worth discussing, the bill may go too far. A section of the bill would allow home-based baking businesses to earn up to 50-thousand dollars a year — the cap today is 35-thousand dollars — and make it legal to sell jams, jellies and syrups made in a home kitchen. State regulators would have authority to inspect food prep businesses in a home.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Bill in Iowa would make daylight saving time permanent

Ashley Bermel won Tuesday night's special election with 49 percent of the vote. Dubuque school district approves $1,000 incentives for teachers, staff. Dubuque Community Schools approved $1,000 incentives for teachers, counselors and nurses who did not qualify for the state's pandemic-related bonuses. Iowa senators introduce legislation to prevent weather alert...
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy