Bladen County, NC

Bladen County to celebrate National County Government Month

 4 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will celebrate National County Government Month during the month of April to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities.

The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties THRIVE,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day through the various programs and services offered by their local governmental departments.

Featured NCGM events include spotlighting our county departments throughout the month of April through local media outlets and social media platforms. In addition, 3rd grade students around the county will receive a “My County Works’ activity booklet for educational enrichment regarding local government. These efforts will serve to showcase essential county programs and resources available to the residents of Bladen County.

Since 1991 the National Association of Counties has encouraged counties across the country to raise public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of counties. Bladen County is prepared to actively participate in this effort to inform residents of the services and programs offered by its various departments.

