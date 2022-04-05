ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Forecast: Foggy start, warm and muggy in the afternoon

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs will be in the upper 80s to...

www.kiiitv.com

WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty morning, warming this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the chilly side this morning with temperatures dipping into the upper teens to middle 20s across the area. A little frost on the windshield perhaps until we start to warm things up. And warm up we will! Plenty of sunshine with a light west to southwest wind will help to boost temperatures quickly. We’ll warm into the 50s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the middle 60s for much of the area.
OMAHA, NE
Wbaltv.com

Foggy morning but sunny and warm Friday for Maryland

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to watch out for the dense fog this morning but once it lifts we will be left with a sunny day with temperatures in the 70's. We are monitoring some rain that will hit the area this weekend, but they will be spotty showers. It will bring down the temperatures as we will top out in the 50's for the first day of Spring on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
#Muggy
WKTV

Afternoon rain showers expected Tuesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45. Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Monday; storm threat emerges Tuesday

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WISH-TV

Sunny and warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KEYT

Foggy start Friday morning…

We'll see clouds moving in over the next few days with a chance of rain returning this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but we may see some low 80s in interior areas. Expect foggy weather along the coast on Friday morning. Visibility in some...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Steamy With Afternoon Storms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quiet and dry start to Wednesday but later in the afternoon and evening storms will develop again and some could turn strong to severe. Before the rain rolls in, we will warm up to the mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The heating of the day along with plenty of moisture will lead to an unstable atmosphere and help fuel thunderstorms later in the day. Based on current forecast models, the storms will likely fire up around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and may become more intense and widespread late...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

NCAR Fire Weather Forecast: Warm, Windy And Dry Monday Ahead Of Rain And Snow Late Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a huge helping hand to firefighters at the NCAR fire near Boulder on Sunday. The morning started off with thick cloud cover that persisted through the afternoon. The deck of clouds kept temperatures as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than expected. A broad area of thick cloud cover hung over the Front Range on Sunday. Air temperatures at 4 p.m. on Sunday were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time on Saturday, thanks to the thick clouds. (credit: CBS) Don’t let your guard down with regard to the NCAR Fire on Monday as...
BOULDER, CO
NECN

St. Patrick's Day Starts Foggy, Ends Rainy

Northern New England has the luck of the Irish as the forecast there remains mostly dry and spring like. Southern New England, however, will have rain spreading in south to north in the afternoon through evening. We begin the morning with areas of patchy fog again and temperatures in the...
ENVIRONMENT

