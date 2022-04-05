Tuesday Forecast: Foggy start, warm and muggy in the afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quiet and dry start to Wednesday but later in the afternoon and evening storms will develop again and some could turn strong to severe. Before the rain rolls in, we will warm up to the mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The heating of the day along with plenty of moisture will lead to an unstable atmosphere and help fuel thunderstorms later in the day. Based on current forecast models, the storms will likely fire up around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and may become more intense and widespread late...

