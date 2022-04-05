Tuesday Forecast: Foggy start, warm and muggy in the afternoon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45. Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
