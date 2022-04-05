Wausau curlers take 2nd place finish in U18 Nationals

Fort Wayne, IN – The Wendling rink from Wausau ran up against a talented team from St. Paul in the U18 curling finals in Fort Wayne yesterday, falling by a score of 9-2. The locals finished second in the 14-team national tournament, winning three and losing two.

The team included skip Wes Wendling, third Chris Kirsch, second Carson Kirsch, and lead Nolan O’Keefe.

After winning their first two matches in the early rounds, Wendling lost to St. Paul in the 13th draw, 12-3, then came back strong two draws later to score two in the seventh end and defeat Lowell, Mass., 6-4. The win set up the championship match, once again against the St. Paul team.

Coach Jim Wendling said two team members—Wes Wendling and Chris Kirsch—will participate in the U21 (under 21) competition in Stevens Point at the end of this month.