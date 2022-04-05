Read full article on original website
Greg Querry
Bethany, MO: Greg Querry, 66, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at a. He was born on July 2, 1956 in Bethany, Missouri the son of Charles Eugene and Patricia. Jeanne (Fitzpatrick) Querry. On October 22, 1977, he married Connie Parsons in Bethany, Missouri. She survives of the.
Bearcats Top U-NK
The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team came from behind to defeat Nebraska Kearney Saturday afternoon in Kearney. John Coffey has the story…
William Richard (Diz) Williams
Funeral services for 81-year-old William Richard (Diz) Williams of Cowgill will be held at the Cowgill United Methodist Church, Cowgill, Missouri, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. There is a scheduled visitation at the Cowgill United Methodist Church, Cowgill, Missouri, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 12:00 noon, one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at the Cowgill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Against All Odds Animal ResQ and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home. PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Caldwell County Accident
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
Elizabeth Irene Ettinger
Stanberry, MO: Elizabeth Irene Ettinger, 74, Stanberry, MO passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at. a Savannah, MO nursing home. She was born on July 15, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri the daughter of Clarence and Josephine Miller. On June 15, 1968, she married Melvin Ettinger in Conception Junction, Missouri. He...
Jule H. Terrill
Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, the Masonic Home of Missouri or the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. A Masonic Service and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Dick Curtis
Dick Curtis – age 88 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 4th, 2022, at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM the evening prior, Thursday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Friends may call after 9 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
David Arthur Craig
Blythedale, MO: David Arthur Craig, 69, Blythedale, MO passed away Monday, October 24,. He was born on August 23, 1953, in Blythedale, Missouri the son of Darryl and Bonnie. (Offield) Craig. They preceded him in death along with a brother, Darryl Craig and sister,. Delynda Gary. David is survived by...
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
Daviess County Route AA To Close For Resurfacing Project On Friday
A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin this week on four routes across Daviess, Gentry, Harrison and Worth counties. On Thursday contractors from Herzog Contracting and Mo-Dot will mill off portions of Daviess County Route AA, Gentry/Harrison County Route ZZ, Harrison County Route EE and Gentry/Worth County Route N to prepare the roads for resurfacing.
Carolyn Louise Casady
Bethany, MO: Carolyn Louise Casady, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, October 27,. 2022, at a Chillicothe, MO hospital. She was born on April 17, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Alva L. “Pete” and. Mattie Loueva (Heimbaugh) Tanner. In July of 1991, she married L. Marvin...
City of Bethany Enacts Burn Ban
The City of Bethany has put a burn ban into effect beginning immediately. It is scheduled to be lifted Monday at 8am. The Harrison County Commissioners have stopped short of announcing a burn ban for Harrison County, but they are strongly discouraging open burning for the region at least through Thursday evening. Fire departments have been stressed in recent days due to the amount of dry fuels and windy conditions. Those same conditions are expected to continue on Thursday. There is a strong probability of rain in the weather forecast overnight Thursday night into Friday.
Edna Fern Curtis
Funeral services for 97-year-old Edna Fern Curtis of Cameron will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ Maysville Restoration Branch. Visitation will 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial, Delano Cemetery, Cameron. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Hamilton Police Chief Injured by Fleeing Suspect
HAMILTON, MO – A Hamilton woman is facing charges after an incident on Tuesday which left the Hamilton Police Chief with injuries. According to the Hamilton Police Department, 29-year old Madison Lowrey was contacted by law enforcement at the Supervision Services in reference to a Livingston County warrant. Officers say Lowrey ran from officers and got into a vehicle. It is alleged she then drove through the grass, knocking Chief April Melte to the ground with the vehicle. Chief Melte sustained cuts to her hand and knee from the incident.
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
