ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafitte, LA

Some Lafitte residents lose AT&T due to outage

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFITTE, La. — Some Lafitte residents are without phone and internet service after...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
sfbayca.com

PG&E warns Calistoga residents of possible outages during utility work

The city of Calistoga is warning residents about possible power interruptions nightly starting Tuesday as PG&E tests its utility equipment in the area. The tests will take place from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for four nights, starting Tuesday and ending early Saturday morning, city officials said. Residents should prepare...
CALISTOGA, CA
ValleyCentral

Reports of power outages due to heavy winds

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Heavy winds are hitting areas of the Rio Grande Valley and reports of power outages are coming in and companies are responding to residents impacted. AEP Texas AEP Texas crews reported they are working to restore power to approximately 2,000 Pharr area residents. Due to the heavy winds, AEP […]
EDINBURG, TX
KTSA

CPS Energy: Morning outages due to pole fires

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is working to get the lights on for a number of customers after a round of morning showers caused outages. The utility said that a majority of the outages were attributed to a number of utility pole fires caused by tracking. CPS...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Apple's iCloud and iMessage suffering some outages - Downdetector

March 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s iCloud and iMessage faced outages on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com, marking the third time Apple’s services were disrupted this week. At 4.50 p.m. ET, there were 1,116 outage reports for iMessage. Nearly 278 users also reported issues with iCloud, according to the...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafitte, LA
Government
City
Lafitte, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
WDSU

This Walmart job starts at $95,000 a year

Walmart is raising pay for long-haul truck drivers, a taxing job that is increasingly difficult for companies to fill. Related video above: Study suggests self-driving trucks could replace 500,000 U.S. jobs. Walmart, which runs its own trucking fleet, said it's raising the average starting salary for first-year drivers from around...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy