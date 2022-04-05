ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg drank olive oil to gain weight

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Wahlberg drank glasses of olive oil to gain weight for his new movie. The 50-year-old actor had to pile on 30lbs in six weeks to play real life boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long in 'Father Stu' and he admitted the process wasn't "fun" and he doesn't imagine anyone would envy the...

