Mark Wahlberg drank olive oil to gain weight

Eggs are a great daily food option for anyone trying to lose weight since they are packed with essential vitamins and minerals and versatile enough to be a tasty part of any meal (not just breakfast!) Although they have undeniable health benefits, there are ways you might be adding extra unnecessary calories or other fattening elements when preparing them. We checked in with health experts to determine 2 common mistakes made when cooking eggs and how they might inadvertently deter your weight loss journey. Read on for health and egg-related weight loss tips from registered dietitian and nutritionist Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, functional nutritionist Amy Lippert, NTP and registered dietitian and nutritionist, Amy Adams, RDN, LDN.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 22 DAYS AGO