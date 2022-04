LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Renovation efforts at Casa Bonita will take a little longer than expected. The iconic restaurant was set to reopen this summer but now it looks like it will be this fall. Fans of Casa Bonita attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on April 24. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS) Construction is delaying the Denver area landmark’s facelift. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year. RELATED: Who Is Dana Rodriguez, The Chef Who Aims To Elevate The Food At Casa Bonita? LAKEWOOD, CO – JANUARY 11: Mexican...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 16 DAYS AGO