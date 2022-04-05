ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tori Spelling Plans to Join TV’s Streaming Wars

By Brian Steinberg
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Spelling’s next TV series will take her from the luxurious streets of Beverly Hills to the digital pathways forged by smart televisions. Best known for her stints on various editions of “Beverly Hills 90210,” Spelling will lead a new streaming series that features her showing off tips for cooking and...

Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Tori Spelling
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
Primetimer

Inside the Oscars' Will Smith slap inaction: “Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay," producer Will Packer reportedly told the actor

The Los Angeles Times' Glenn Whipp and Josh Rottenberg spoke to more a dozen people who were near Smith at the 94th Academy Awards or who had direct knowledge of what transpired after Smith slapped Chris Rock. According to The Times, after a shaken Rock declined to press charges backstage, the Academy tried to address whether Smith should be removed. "When the show broke for commercial, some 10 minutes after The Slap, academy CEO Dawn Hudson and President David Rubin immediately sprang from their seats in the audience and headed backstage," The Times reports. "After first making sure that Rock was OK, they found Smith’s longtime publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan. An academy lawyer joined them in a private room. Furious over Smith’s stunning breach of decorum and concerned it would overshadow the entire show, an industry source said academy leaders told O’Sullivan they wanted the actor to leave the Dolby Theatre as soon as possible. The message, they thought, was unequivocal. And it was mutually agreed upon that O’Sullivan would deliver that request to Smith during the next commercial break." But other sources say the message was more ambiguous, as if it was Smith's decision to leave. During the third commercial break after The Slap and the last before the Best Actor award would be handed out, "Packer came racing across the room with that urgent message: 'Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay,'" a source tells The Times. Meanwhile, in his Good Morning America interview, Packer said he didn’t speak directly with Smith during the show. "But, to O’Sullivan and Smith, the message was clear: The academy wanted Smith to stay. The matter was settled," says The Times.
HollywoodLife

‘The Real’ Cancelled: Loni Love Reveals What ‘Killed’ The Show & Says We Did ‘Everything’ We Could

‘The Real’ has been canceled after 8 seasons on Fox, and host Loni Love released a statement about the shocking decision. The Real has been canceled after eight seasons on the air. Variety confirmed the news of the show’s cancellation on FOX stations on April 8, and Loni Love, one of the show’s hosts, confirmed the story via Instagram. “In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the showdown,” she explained. “We shot 7-8 shows in three days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show.”
Stamford Advocate

What Warner Bros. Discovery Looks Like on Day 1

It’s the dawning of a new day in Hollywood, as the now officially merged WarnerMedia and Discovery will open for business as Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday. While little is known about the future of the new company, it’s clear what valuable brands, IP, executives and customers they will each be bringing to the table on their first day as a combined entity.
Stamford Advocate

Box Office: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Rings in $67 Million-Plus Projected Opening, ‘Ambulance’ Stalling

As the box office opens two films featuring high-octane speedsters this weekend, one has emerged a clear victor. Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” looks to top the charts this weekend with an impressive opening in the neighborhood of $67 million to $69 million, while Universal’s R-rated actioner “Ambulance” will likely fail to clear double digits.
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
Stamford Advocate

In Photos: 'Power Book II: Ghost' films scenes in Westchester, NY

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — STARZ show "Power Book II: Ghost" filmed scenes for an episode of its third season at Motel 6 on April 1. During the scene, actors sell cases of firearms, and when the deal "goes south" a shootout ensues, according to the Village of Elmsford filming permit. A cast and crew consisting of approximately 100 people set up to film the scene in and around the hotel, according to the permit.
