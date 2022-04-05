Expected to be warmer than yesterday with hotter days to come

For a look at your full forecast, just watch the above video. Another chilly start and with a light breeze out of the west, some of us are waking up to feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s! We keep the westerly winds, and even though there won't be a cloud in the sky, temperatures will remain on the cool side only climbing to the upper 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. Those winds also bring an increased risk of fire danger.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO