ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Expected to be warmer than yesterday with hotter days to come

By Melissa Zaremba
kyma.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat is on! Temperatures continue to rise as we are expected to be warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid-90s. Make sure to drink plenty of water and grab...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Plenty of sunshine expected today with much warmer temperatures

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with just a light breeze from the south. The winds may not be too fast, but the southerly direction will be important; it will help us warm up significantly today and further help melt any residual snowfall. Highs should make it into the middle 60s across the region. Overall plan on a great second half of your weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Slightly chillier than yesterday with rain in the forecast

Meteorologist Tony Pann says Tuesday the temps will be cooler than earlier this week topping out in the low 60's. He is monitoring a cold front that will bring some rain with it over the next couple of days. The rain will start around Wednesday afternoon and will be off and on until Thursday. The temps will be in the 50's for Wednesday and the 60's on Thursday,
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Calmer weather for Monday, warmer temperatures coming this week

(WYTV)- Today, partly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the mid 30s. Tomorrow, scattered clouds with an afternoon or evening shower possible (20% PM). Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. The extended forecast is below.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Warmer than average… finally! – Mark

We have an increased chance of clouds today and evening showers are possible, so get out there this afternoon to enjoy some of the warmer weather. Here’s a look at our highs. We haven’t seen this kind of warmth since October 28, 2021. Tomorrow will be a bit...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, AZ
Springfield News Sun

Breezy day; warmer temperatures incoming

A warm front is incoming today, bringing warmer conditions and breezier winds, the National Weather Service said. A short weather wave brings a possibility of a few snow flurries this morning, the NWS said. Today has a high of 48 degrees. The wind gusts will range from 14 to 21...
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Tribune

First day of spring brings warmer-than-average temperatures in Chicago, forecasters say

Spring has officially sprung, and the season is off to a warmer start than usual, forecasters say. On Sunday, the average temperature for the area will be around 60 degrees, according to Todd Kluber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. But winds in the area will make temperatures feel a bit cooler. “Looks like we’ll have a light breeze here this afternoon, so downtown we’re only ...
CHICAGO, IL
WJCL

Another cool, breezy day but warmer weather awaits

For a look at your full forecast, just watch the above video. Another chilly start and with a light breeze out of the west, some of us are waking up to feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s! We keep the westerly winds, and even though there won't be a cloud in the sky, temperatures will remain on the cool side only climbing to the upper 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. Those winds also bring an increased risk of fire danger.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Kyma#Kecy Tv
WMTW

Warmer days ahead

How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Dustin Bonk.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Antarctica records temperatures 40C hotter than normal

Extreme heat events are happening at both of Earth’s poles at the same time, with parts of Antarctica more than 40C warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 30C hotter than usual. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records on Friday as the region neared autumn.The Concordia station was warmer than average at -12.2C. Meanwhile, the Vostok station higher up stood at -17.7C, beating its all-time record by about 15C, according to a tweet from extreme weather record tracker Maximiliano Herrera. The coastal Terra Nova Base was far above freezing at 7C.It caught officials at the National...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy