Alaska State

Sarah Palin a front-runner in Alaska special election, but pitfalls abound

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Sarah Palin quickly emerged as the front-runner after announcing a run for Congress in a summer special election, but Alaska Republicans are cautioning the former governor is far from a shoo-in.

Palin is well known and was immediately endorsed by former President Donald Trump upon entering the race to succeed Republican Rep. Don Young, who died last month after nearly 50 years in office. But the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee faces obstacles ahead of the Aug. 16 special election, chief among them lingering voter resentment over her resignation from the governor’s mansion in 2009 before her only term expired — ostensibly to pursue political fame and fortune.

That was Republican candidate Nick Begich III’s line of attack against Palin on Monday.

“I think most Alaskans remember her as someone who quit on Alaska while she was governor. Why should we trust her to not quit on Alaska now? This isn't reality TV, this is real life,” Begich said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner .

As for whether Trump endorsing his rival presents an insurmountable challenge, Begich scoffed. “That’s nice for Sarah,” he said. “Our campaign is excited about all the endorsements we’ve been receiving from respected Alaskans from across the state who are going to be the ones actually voting in and deciding this election.”

Trump, who is quite popular with grassroots Republicans, especially in red states like Alaska, offered Palin, 58, effusive praise as he delivered his “complete and total” endorsement.

“Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska. She was one of the most popular Governors because she stood up to corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media,” Trump said as part of a lengthy statement in which he also thanked her for backing his presidential bid in 2016. "Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down.”

Palin has the advantage of being perhaps the most recognizable Republican running in the June 11 special election primary despite last appearing on a ballot in Alaska nearly 14 years ago. Irregularly scheduled congressional contests are often low turnout affairs, and this dynamic, aided by Trump’s seal of approval, could clinch the election for the former mayor of Wasilla, where she still lives.

“With low turnout and a small and motivated base, she’s a strong contender to win it,” a Republican insider in Alaska said.

But Palin might not be as loved as she is known. Her premature exit from the governor’s mansion left a blemish on her reputation in Alaska for her opponents in the special election to exploit — even after so much time has passed. “If you ran a poll, her approval would be underwater,” a knowledgeable Republican operative said. “Does Trump’s endorsement change that? Who knows?”

Palin’s other challenge is Alaska’s new top-four, ranked-choice system for deciding elections. The scheme could undercut Palin’s natural assets (and the GOP’s natural partisan advantage) and propel other Republican candidates, and possibly a Democrat, ahead of her.

The system, implemented via voter initiative in the 2020 elections, created an all-party primary, with the four top vote-getters in that contest advancing to the general election, regardless of partisan affiliation. The ensuing general election is decided by rank-choice voting. The special election to pick a successor to Young will mark the first statewide contest in which this procedure is up and running.

Fifty candidates have filed to run for Alaska’s at-large House seat, according to the Anchorage Daily News . Palin’s campaign could not immediately be reached for comment; a link to her campaign’s website goes directly to a page reserved specifically for online contributions.

Comments / 26

Disgustipated
4d ago

Sarah has the stuff conservatives crave, no policy ideas whatsoever and word salads that are unintelligible.

Reply(6)
19
Robert Estes
4d ago

First pit fall, this half wit is running for office. If I could afford it I would move to Alaska to vote against this……

Reply(3)
12
hype Man
2d ago

Notice when she tries and speak like she's educated she makes herself look uneducated. and there's only one other person who has that skill? Donald Trump .

Reply
3
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
