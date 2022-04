Josh Donaldson flung his helmet like a frisbee. Isiah Kiner-Falefa popped up and pumped his fist. The two new Yankees gave them their first win of 2022. Donaldson ripped a ground ball single up the middle, scoring extra-innings runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa from second base to give the Yankees a 6-5 victory in the 11th inning against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 46,097.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO