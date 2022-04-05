ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Judge to decide whether to vacate Claude Garrett conviction

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386ZGv_0ezrUEz700

A Nashville man imprisoned for the last three decades for setting a fire to his house and killing his fiancee could have his conviction vacated.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk recommended vacating Claude Garrett's first-degree murder conviction and dismissing his case back in November.

The case revolved around an early morning fire in 1992 inside the couple's home in Old Hickory. At the time, medical examiners said his girlfriend Lorie Lee Lance died of smoke inhalation during the blaze.

The Tennessee Innocence Project filed a motion to reopen a post-conviction petition, asking the court to vacate his conviction. Additionally, the Nashville Conviction Review Unit reopened the case and concluded that the 65-year-old man should be exonerated.

During CRU's look at the case, expert testimony and scientific advances showed no evidence to back Garrett caused the fire. At the time, investigators believed he started the fire with kerosene.

Garrett appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing before Judge Monte D. Watkins.

In court, Lance's sister said the finding's by the CRU continue to favor Garrett and not the evidence. She told Judge Watkins to remember that firefighters found her sister locked in a room. Some have argued the door was not locked.

More than 100 pages of evidence were submitted during the hearing.

Attorney Sunny Eaton of the CRU said she is confident that had the new evidence been available in 1993, attorneys would not have prosecuted Garrett.

The hearing concluded around 12 p.m. Tuesday as Judge Watkins will consider his decision.

Since the fire, two juries convicted Garrett for Lance's death. The first conviction fell apart after a judge overturned the action, explaining Garrett's defense team didn't have all the evidence. A decade later, a jury heard the case again and convicted him. He has since been serving his time in the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Family told NewsChannel 5 back in November that his release revolved around errors made in the investigation, citing destroyed evidence after the second trial that would have kept an exoneration from happening.

Since the 2017 inception of the unit, the group has requested exoneration in six cases. On average, the unit receives between five to 10 applications per month.

Comments / 1

Related
MetroTimes

Judge vacates murder, rape convictions of Oakland County brothers who spent 25 years in prison

A judge on Tuesday vacated the convictions of two Oakland County brothers who were sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a neighbor in 1995. After an investigation, the Michigan Department of Attorney General's Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) concluded that George and Melvin DeJesus were wrongfully convicted and asked Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha D. Anderson to vacate the convictions and dismiss all of the charges.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Hickory, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Old Hickory, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Exoneration#Cru
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBIR

Tennessee business ordered to pay $3.6 million to customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A judge’s order for a Tennessee man to pay $3.6 million dollars to his former customers is a bittersweet ending to an ordeal that has impacted an estimated 23,000 people nationwide, many of them veterans. Sweet -- because the judge’s ruling found Justin Scott liable...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy